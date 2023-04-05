LeBron James Gets “GOAT Nod” From Lakers Teammates After 37-point Performance and Clutch Basket in Win Over Utah Jazz

Apr 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz in the last minute of the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Sports locker rooms are the funniest places to be around. From the banter to the camaraderie, locker rooms are the best places to be in. Tonight, we got to hear what it is like to call the greatest of all time from your teammates. Or erm, in the case of LeBron James, it was more like a few bleeps.

Yes, an inevitable shout for the greatest of all time comes with one thing, bleeps and mimicry like actual goats. Quite bizarre but this was the direction his Los Angeles Lakers teammates decided to take.

The last few times LeBron James has addressed the media at his locker, his teammates have chimed in with 🐐 noises. This is the loudest it’s been — most of the locker room was doing it. pic.twitter.com/70u30H67zd — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 5, 2023

In the last few times addressed the media and answered questions, his teammates bleeped. And it was led by none other than D’Angelo Russell.

D’lo leads the rally and “bleeps” for LeBron James as the Lakers clinch the play-in spot and are 7-1 in the last 8 games

LeBron recorded 37 points tonight a vintage performance from the 20-year-old veteran. Every time we write that we are still in awe of how incredible he has been. Year 20 and he is still playing like he did when he was in his prime.

Tonight, he made the clutch basket and sealed the win for the Lakers. And as a result, he was ushered in with goat shouts and bleeps from his teammates.

D’Angelo Russell led the charge and he even posted about him.

D’Angelo Russell is the teammate leading the charge. https://t.co/lhaNFYn7Op — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 5, 2023

LeBron James’s argument for greatest of all time is gaining momentum

“Shout out to the goat!”, is what D’Lo posted on his social media. And it looks as though each side has its own picks.

James’ goat argument has been solid for a while now. And this season, he has strengthened it further. Not only did he break the all-time scoring record, but he also demolished it.

He is cruising out on his own and at his pace and health, targets like 40,000 career points look feasible. The Lakers are looking to make a deep run this playoffs and if LeBron can reach the final stage once more, it might be his crowning moment.

We wouldn’t bet against the tried and tested “playoff Bron”.