Is Alex Caruso playing vs Cleveland Cavaliers? Chicago Bulls release positive injury update for their guard ahead of Eastern Conference seeding matchup against Darius Garland and Co

Chicago Bulls injury report update reveals the availability of Alex Caruso ahead of important clash versus Cavs.

Entering the season, most fans and media touted the Chicago Bulls to finish in and around the play-in spot. However, are one of those teams which have overperformed this season. They currently sit as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, boasting of a 40-26 record.

While most of that has been DeMar DeRozan, who is playing at an All-NBA level, it’s also because their multiple offseason signings have meshed together better than expected. However, what makes their displays even more impressive is the fact they have had to deal with various injuries throughout the season.

One of them is Alex Caruso, who has been out since Jan 21 following a wrist injury he suffered after his incident with Grayson Allen. At the time, the original timeline for his return was about 6-8 weeks.

Injury Update: Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2022

However, recently, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided some injury updates about ex-Laker that will please Chicago fans. So, with that in mind, will Alex Caruso play tonight vs Cleveland Cavaliers? Read on to find out…

Also Read: “Gregg Popovich, you the greatest coach of all time and I’m thankful for you”: Dejounte Murray writes an emotional message for Coach Pop after setting the NBA record for the most number of wins

Will Alex Caruso finally suit up for the Bulls ahead of the matchup against the Cavs?

According to the latest Bulls injury report, Alex Caruso is ‘unlikely’ to return against the Cavs. In fact, the 27-year-old has been sidelined for nearly 2 months following his wrist injury. However, there is a very slight chance that Caruso makes a return against the Cavs.

Bulls Injury Updates: Projected Timetables To Return Alex Caruso – Returns Saturday / Early Next Week

Patrick Williams – Possibly Late Next Week / Following Week

Lonzo Ball – Following Week / End of March Caruso – Fully cleared

Williams – Cleared minimal contact

Ball – No news — Chicago Bulls Talk (@BullsSource) March 9, 2022

If he does sit out, the Bulls definitely will miss the services of Alex Caruso, especially on the defensive side, against the playoff aspiring Cavs, who have a superstar guard in Darius Garland. One can expect the guard duo of Ayo Dosunmo and Coby White to take up some of the workload as Caruso is sidelined for the contest.

Despite his absence, The Bulls enter the contest against Brooklyn as slight favourites. With DeRozan and Lavine playing at such a high level, you would expect them to pull through against the shorthanded Cavs.

Also Read: “LeBron James is so proud of himself but does he not care about how bad his team is?!”: Skip Bayless clowns on the Lakers superstar for celebrating dropping 50 on Wizards

Alex Caruso has been an integral part of the high-flying Bulls this season. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season off the bench. Prior to his injury, he even had a solid case for this year’s 6MOY award.