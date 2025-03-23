Kyrie Irving Says Racism is the “Dumbest Thing Ever,” Bashes Discrimination on Live Stream

October 11, 2023, MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN: Kyrie Irving of Dallas Mavericks looks on during the basketball friendly match played between Real Madrid and Dallas Mavericks at Wizink Center pavilion on October 10, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. MADRID SPAIN – ZUMAa181 20231011_zaa_a181_017 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

They say with great power comes great responsibility, and Kyrie Irving has made sure he respects this powerful Spiderman message. He is passionate about speaking about mental health and peace. Especially since his move to Dallas, Kyrie has become this zen player who drops insightful gems now and then. Today, was a little different though. Kyrie used his voice to attack a lot of negatives in the society.

Being sidelined for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL has left a lot of open time in Kyrie’s schedule and he’s spending a lot of it on Twitch gaming. And today, while streaming, he touched upon a really sensitive topic.

In a fiery rant, Irving called racism the “dumbest thing ever” and questioned people’s motivations when it came to discrimination.

“Just because you have this skin tone, you have different rules you gotta abide by? Like people really got k*lled because they were a different skin tone. You know how stupid that is?” he asked. “It’s probably the dumbest shit I’ve ever heard, bro to be honest with you.”

Kyrie also pointed out the systems in society designed specifically to keep racism alive. He scoffed at people disregarding the impact of racism and called them out for their lack of understanding.

He brought up his own experiences to highlight the “dumbness” of it all. He revealed he’s been called so many things on the court and the people who said such horrible things weren’t even aware of his life or personality.

Kyrie urged his Twitch streamers to create a coexisting community. He acknowledged religion is important and believing in God is important. But in the same breath, Kyrie also spoke about humanity and kindness being at the forefront. He noted how no religion taught hatred or discrimination.

Kyrie Irving talks about racism being the dumbest thing ever 👀 pic.twitter.com/vAzvOLvHQZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 23, 2025

Of course, this isn’t the first time Irving has been so outspoken about his beliefs. He hinted at that in the stream too, talking about how his social media platforms have been shadowbanned before because he spoke out about matters he felt strongly about.

There are things Kyrie has said in the past that may not sit well with some people. However, what he said about racism, is true. It is the dark, dirty truth of our society, an overwhelming occurrence. To change this way of thinking will require a lot of education and effort on the grassroots level.