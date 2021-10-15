“LeBron James gifting his sneakers is the best highlight the Lakers have had this preseason”: NBA Twitter mock The King as he dishes out game-worn shoes to a young fan after the loss against the Kings

After their 6th and final preseason loss against the Sacramento Kings, Lakers star LeBron James gifts his game-worn to a young fan.

Despite stacking the team with some of the biggest names in the NBA this offseason, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers ended their preseason campaign with a terrible winless 0-6 record. With a team filled with All-Stars and future Hall-Of-Famers, LAL was looking to be the deadliest team on paper in the entire association.

However, if it is of any consolation for Lakers fans – King James did manage to finish Thursday night’s battle looking to be pretty strong. Despite the 2020 champs’ 116-112 stunning loss, LBJ put up a game-high 30 points along with 6 rebounds and 6 assists on an extremely efficient 60/40/80 shooting splits, in just 29:24 minutes of play.

Despite dishing out 6 assists during the game, Bron’s best assist came off the court where he gifted his game-worn Nike LeBron 19 Bred to a young James lover.

LeBron hooked this fan up with his game-worn shoes 🥺 @brkicks (via thebullyzsource/IG) pic.twitter.com/WcCBk9GvEK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James gifting his shoes to a young admirer

As soon as Bron’s classy deed went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

LeBron is really a wholesome King — ً (@MAINE600) October 15, 2021

LeBron gifting his shoes is the best highlight the Lakers have had in this preseason 💀 — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) October 15, 2021

If I’m that kid parent I’m selling those shoes for five grand on eBay — Audball (@1_audball) October 15, 2021

That kid putting on Bron’s shoes when he gets home pic.twitter.com/UmkPXRGdsH — that guy (@yugtahtmai) October 15, 2021

Finally Lebron acknowledges China — Conor Prime (@conor_prime) October 15, 2021

It is indeed a classy act by LeBron James making this young kid happy.