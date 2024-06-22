LeBron James Hailed “Best Athlete He’s Ever Seen” by Udonis Haslem

In a segment called ‘Best of the Best’ on First Take, the crew discussed the best athlete they had seen in their lifetime across all sports. While the panel pondered, Udonis Haslem needed no time to name his former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James.

The retired forward spent four seasons playing alongside the Los Angeles Lakers superstar in Miami and saw all he needed to crown him the best athlete he’d ever seen. Explaining why he picked James over the plethora of options without hesitation, the three-time NBA champion said,

“There’s nothing I never seen ‘Bron not be able to do. He can throw a football 70 yards. He can run fast as lightning. He’s a one-leg jumper, he can probably do the long jump or the triple jump. He’s 6’8″ and he’s still athletic. There’s nothing I didn’t see LeBron couldn’t do. He could play baseball if he wants. He’s the best athlete I’ve seen with my own eyes.”

James is a pick hard to argue against. The four-time NBA champion had the height and the strength to dunk the ball at 13 and 26 years on, he can still get up to the rim with ease. At 39, he’s quicker on the court than most players are in their early 20s.

As Haslem explained, James had the genetics and athleticism to thrive at any sport he played. He was an exceptional two-sport athlete in high school, dominating on the basketball court and the football field.

Tales of his exploits on St. Vincent-St. Mary High School’s basketball team are legendary, but not many know he was a phenomenal wide receiver on its football team. In two seasons, James racked up 103 catches for 2,065 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. He also the Mr. Ohio award, a coveted honor bestowed on the best football player in the state.

Per Bleacher Report, college football powerhouses like Ohio State, Alabama, and Miami were eager to bring the prodigal talent to their program. However, James chose to focus on basketball and gave up football in his senior year in high school. Despite hanging up his cleats at 17, James’ exploits on the field almost helped him make it to the NFL.

Such were the tales of LeBron James the WR, that he almost secured himself a contract in the NFL in 2011. After the NBA lockout due to a dispute in the specifics of the CBA disrupted play, LeBron was in conversation with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Because of the uncertainty around the NBA’s return, Jones and James discussed the idea of him playing for the Dallas outfit. Despite not having slung the pigskin for almost 9 years, he and Jones had faith that he’d make the final roster.

However, the incident showcases that those who have keenly followed James’ career rate him as one of if not the best athlete they’ve ever seen.