“LeBron James has a mind similar to a computer!”: Former teammate Channing Frye reveals how sharp the King’s mind is by citing incidents from their playoff run

Former NBA Champion Channing Frye talks about how sharp LeBron James is, shares incidents from their playoff runs

Being successful in the NBA doesn’t just come from showing up and scoring the most points. There is a lot that goes into ensuring continued success in the league. In a league that is constantly evolving, players need to be on their toes and keep up with the changes as well. Along with that, they should always know their opponents well, and try to stay a step ahead of them.

One of the players that has mastered the art of doing so is LeBron James. Drafted in 2003, LBJ is playing his 19th year in the league currently. He has been through tons of opponents and has emerged victorious more often than not. LeBron is often credited for having a high basketball IQ. Not only are his instincts sharp because of the time he’s spent on the court, but also due to the work he’s put in studying game clips.

Recently, Channing Frye, LBJ’s former teammate discussed the same.

“LeBron James has a mind as sharp as a computer!”: Channing Frye

Channing Frye and LeBron James played together in Cleveland from 2016 to 2018. During that period, the two went to the Finals twice, and emerged victorious once. To make it to the NBA Finals is not an easy task, but having LBJ on the team certainly takes a load off.

Recently, Channing Frye talked about two incidents when LBJ showed how sharp he truly is.

“This man’s mind is a stinkin computer. We’re playing in the playoffs. I think it was Detroit. He’s calling out their substitution patterns. ‘He goes, hey, in two minutes, they’re bringing in Aaron Baynes, and they’re taking this out. So let’s go on a run.’ When Bane’s comes in, Chandie is going to come in, and I’m like, okay, maybe because I’m watching film too now, so I’m like, okay, I may have seen that. Lo and behold, two minutes comes in. Toronto Eastern Conference finals. This is a true story from a Toronto player. And I was there because he was guarding me. They come out of a timeout, and Kyle throws his hands up, whatever. And the guy goes, Dang, I didn’t see the call. Bron goes, You’re supposed to be in the corner, and then you’re going to cut across. He’s got to sit a down screen. You’re going to come over. We’re going to switch that. And Kyle’s going to play me one on one.”

This incident, just like many others, goes to show how sharp a brain the King has.