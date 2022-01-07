“I can’t believe the kind of shape Stephen Curry must be in” : Raptors’ Head Coach Nick Nurse was in fits while scheming to guard the Warriors superstar during 2019 NBA Finals

Recently on JJ Reddick’s podcast, Toronto Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse shared his experience coaching against Stephen Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry is giving an MVP-like performance this season. He is averaging 26.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season, being the focal point of the Golden State Warriors’ offense. The Warriors are second-seeded in a stacked Western Conference.

Curry has been considered (almost unanimously) the best shooter of all time, way before he passed Ray Allen in the all-time 3-point record. Defensively, he is a handful for the opposing coaches. Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse witnessed it first hand in the NBA Finals.

A Kawhi Leonard led Raptors met the reigning champions in the 2019 finals. Despite the serious injuries suffered by Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, the series went to Game 6 for the Raptors to win their 1st ever championship.

Remembering that Finals, Nick commended Steph saying, “I can’t believe the kind of shape he must be in, as fast as he runs the whole game.”

Also Read – “Klay Thompson knows how many people are doubting him, and he doesn’t care, he’s ready to answer all the questions”: Stephen Curry narrates his Splash Brother’s two-year ordeal, paying him a touching tribute

Stephen Curry had a valiant effort while taking an L in the 2019 NBA Finals

Despite running low on firepower, the GSW made the Raptors run for their money. Steph had a lot to do with that. He averaged 30.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6 assists in that series.

His line turns out to be as impressive as the Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard’s stats: 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists. It’s clear that the Raptors just had a better and healthier team. After that Finals, the Warriors were no longer a threat in the league, until this season.

Curry is back in his MVP form and the Warriors team looks rejuvenated with the same core but new pieces. Klay has yet to return since his injury in the 2019 Finals.

Exactly how much of Klay’s past form will return remains to be seen. It should not be a problem integrating him in the offense as the gameplay of head coach Steve Kerr remains the same for the most part. Fans are eagerly waiting for more open looks from Steph when Klay returns.

Also Read – “Being around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, even when I don’t play, I learn a lot”: Jonathan Kuminga comments on why he wouldn’t change a thing despite his low minutes with the Warriors