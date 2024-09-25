Pacers Star Bennedict Mathurin Pushes Gilbert Arenas’ Son Alijah To His Limits During Open Run

Often during the offseason, NBA players make their way to gyms to participate in open runs. Bennedict Mathurin is not different. A week ahead of the 2024-2025 season’s training camp, the Canadian shooting guard made an appearance in one such open run and spent time practicing with Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas.

From what clips of their battle suggest, Mathurin and Arenas were going at it with the utmost intensity. Thankfully, popular basketball social media account Swish Cultures released a highlight compilation from this open run for fans to enjoy.

At the beginning of the video, the Indiana Pacers star is heard trash-talking to the 17-year-old.

“Scary a**. He f**king scared… Get the f**k out the way.

Bennedict Mathurin pushing Alijah Arenas to be great & seeing if he would back down @zlgonzales & @bucketsworth runs @bennedict @alijah0arenas pic.twitter.com/0xAxghxB1v — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) September 24, 2024

The two were guarding each other and even traded baskets regularly. Displaying their two-way abilities, both guards also played incredible defense against each other.

To be fair, the high school phenom did a great job of maintaining composure against the plethora of NBA players and other professionals. An his brief performance against Mathurin explains why he’s one of the best players from the Class of 2026 and is a five-star recruit.

It also helps greatly that his dad is former point guard Gilbert Arenas!

Thanks to Arenas’ strict workout schedule constructed for him, Alijah can perform calmly under pressure at such runs without being intimidated by guys significantly older and more physical than him.

Agent Zero reveals his workout regime to his son

Gilbert has played a huge role in developing Alijah as the no.1 shooting guard in the nation for his age. During an appearance on Paul George’s podcast, the Washington Wizards legend disclosed the hectic workout schedule that the young gun is required to follow.

“In the mornings, like we’ll get up like 5.30. So, you know, he has practice over an hour and a half. The first 30 minutes is all dribbling drills. After each drill, he has to do 20 squats and then line drills. And then we’ll get into just shooting…”

Speaking further about the routine, Gilbert informed the hosts that he’s got Alijah doing 50 pull ups and then following it up with another 50 with contact. This would of course, destroy anybody’s legs in under 30 minutes, so if you’re dunking, you are pretty damn athletic.

“Then from there, go to school, work out. And then we got lifting right after. And then we got more shooting, more dribbling, posting up… We get 300-400 shots up before school.”

Clearly, Arenas Sr. has his son preparing for the lifestyle of an NBA player by making him workout multiple times in a single day. During his playing days Gilbert was often regarded as one of the hardest workers in the league. He would go to inane lengths such as hiring a “black ops” trainer if that would help him improve even one aspect of his game.

With his father’s guidance and militant type of training, one can expect Alijah to improve before he departs from college and inevitably makes his way to the NBA.