“LeBron James has done great, but the only thing Michael Jordan ever did was win”: When Shawn Kemp picked the Bulls superstar over The King in the GOAT debate

According to Shawn Kemp, the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have won championships without the likes of Michael Jordan.

The NBA has been blessed with several talented superstars throughout the course of its 75 years of existence. Many, in their own way, have revolutionized the game, however, when talking about the famous GOAT debate, only two players dominate in that conversation – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Both these superstars are proven winners. With each of them having a ridiculously long list of achievements under their belt, it is pretty challenging to term one player better than the other.

A few years back, former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp made his appearance on a podcast and had no hesitation in making his pick between the two legendary players.

When Shawn Kemp selected Michael Jordan over LeBron James

Back in 2020, Kemp picked MJ over the Lakers superstar. On “The Dab Podcast”, the “Reign Man” told host Chris Crayzie:

“Imma say Michael Jordan. I think LeBron James has done great, but only thing Michael Jordan ever did was win. There’s players as myself who haven’t won a championship that were very good. There’s guys who I’ve seen win championships, they’re good players, but they had a good team also around them. And I look at Jordan, he played with the Bulls, and he had Scottie Pippen. But without Michael being there, the Bulls wasn’t gonna win the championship. It came from Michael Jordan.”

Kemp has the unfortunate experience of playing against “His Airness” 25 times in his career, with a losing 8-17 record.

In those 25 games, MJ torched Kemp, outscoring him (27.8-16.3), as well as having more assists (4.2-1.4), and steals (1.8-0.8).

This is one debate in particular that has been creating a rift between the two fan bases for many years and might not have a outright correct answer in the near future.