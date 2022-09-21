LeBron James has had a more illustrious career than Anthony Davis and $80 million NBA champ combined

Despite having played for one lesser season than Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard combined, LeBron James has had a better career.

LeBron James is one of the most incredible athletes the sporting world has been blessed with. Considered one of the greatest basketball talents ever, LBJ’s longevity and versatility have set him apart from his fellow competitors.

Being a professional since the age of 18, Bron has been one of the most accomplished superstars we’ve ever seen. An overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 1 scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of other accolades.

It is absolutely no surprise that LBJ’s resume is better than a huge majority of players. What is even more incredible is that “The King” has had a better career than two potential Hall-Of-Famers… combined.

As revealed in a viral tweet, the Lakers legend’s career was greater than Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis combined.

Lebron James is so great he's had a better career than Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis combined

NBA Twitter applauds LeBron James for having better stats than Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis combined

As soon as this stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Goes to show how many games Kawhi and AD have missed in their careers and how durable LeBron is. — F Reid (@2lowtech) September 17, 2022

Bron is a Machine! — Chris Warren (@SEA42HAWKS) September 17, 2022

And Jordan had a better career than Lebron, that’s how great MJ was . Insane — Karma3600 (@karma3600) September 17, 2022

I mean either way it’s 20 seasons of kawhi and ad lol — happy dodgers fan (@hello1818283838) September 17, 2022

LeBron having better stats than two generational talents combined goes on to show just how dazzling a megastar the 37-year-old is.

