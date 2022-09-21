“We wouldn’t have won a championship”: Jordan Clarkson commends ‘GM’ LeBron James for 2020 title

Former Los Angeles Lakers rookie Jordan Clarkson claims the team did the right thing by trading young talent for LeBron James.

Jordan Clarkson has built a stable career with the Utah Jazz. A 2020-21 sixth man of the year, the 6’4″ guard has developed a mean three-point jumper.

His role in helping the team manage their rotation has been crucial. Combined with Clarkson’s ability to score quick points has been a saving grace for the Jazz. However, before he fit into a squad like a piece in a puzzle, Clarkson was a budding Lakers star.

In 2014, the Washington Wizards drafted Jordan as the 46th overall pick. He was immediately traded to the gold and purple where he spent the next 3 and a half seasons.

In his tenure with the team, he averaged 14.3 points per game on 44.2% shooting. A lack of playing time, he averaged 28.1 minutes with the Lakers, impacted his ability to shine.

The Florida native played alongside future stars who have become stars for their respective franchises. Players like D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Julius Randle.

However, Lakers management decided to trade all of the young talents away. Clarkson was traded to Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gold and purple eventually signed LeBron James from Cleveland. This move bought them their 2020 championship.

Yet, fans have to this date questioned. They believe that the team’s management should have kept the youngsters in the squad and built around them. But Utah’s #00 believes otherwise.

Jordan Clarkson believes the Lakers did the right thing by signing LeBron James

In a recent interview with Mike DeStefano of The Complex, the veteran commented on Lakers breaking up their young squad.

Clarkson praised LA Lakers for signing LeBron James. He also claimed that a team made of their former young stars would never have won a championship.

Jordan Clarkson: “I don’t think it ever was going to work with all of us being there. I think we all were stars in our own right. Us separating and going into our home lanes was a good change of scenery for everybody. I see the tweets and all that stuff. It’s so funny to look back on it.” He further elaborated: “I think the Lakers did a great job of scouting us, finding the talent, and giving us the opportunity by drafting us. But us all being on the same team, I don’t think it ever would’ve worked out. We probably wouldn’t have brought a championship back to them or none of that, you know what I mean? They got LeBron for us, whatever it is. It’s part of the game. All of us were stars in our own roles. We had to get a change of scenery to let us grow in other ways.”

Do you feel Clarkson is right to presume so? After all, the Lakers did go on to win a championship. LeBron James and Anthony Davis played a major role in bringing in the franchise’s 17th ring.

Or could the Lakers’ young talent have bloomed together and become a formidable squad?

