7x SuperBowl champion Tom Brady’s bold take in the past on similarities to LeBron James

Regarded as the NFL GOAT by many, Tom Brady once paid NBA superstar LeBron James the ultimate compliment.

When it comes to athletes defying the laws of genetics, the names Tom Brady and LeBron James sit right at the top. Both the generational talents have their names etched in American sports history, courtesy of their Hall of Fame resumes and one-of-a-kind durability defying sports science.

While Brady may not be as physically gifted as King James, his determination and ability to constantly develop his skill-set earned him the status of one of the greatest all-time quarterbacks. Some of the Buccaneers superstar’s accolades include seven-time SuperBowl champion, five-time SuperBowl MVP, two-time NFL OPOY, 6-All Pro selections, and fifteen-time Pro Bowl.

Not so long back, Tom Terrific had announced his retirement after playing 22-seasons. However, the 45-year-old would return merely within 40-days of his declaration. Brady now holds the record for the oldest quarterback in NFL history.

In an old clip, while speaking about the similarities between him and LBJ, Brady confessed to the former Cavaliers superstar being a better athlete than him.

Tom Brady’s sensational revelation on being compared to LeBron James.

Standing at 6ft 9′ and weighing 250lbs, King James can move with the finesse of a guard. The four-time champion is an unreal combination of strength and speed. It won’t be wrong to say that there has never been a player unlike the kid from Akron in NBA history, not only in terms of physical capabilities, but also in the legacy he has built over the last two decades.

The superstar is one of the top contenders in the current GOAT discussion, joining the ranks of Brady. An interesting point to note here is both parties enjoy a polarizing following. When asked once about James, the former Patriots quarterback had the following to say.

“We’re similar athletes, LeBron and I,” said Brady.

“Both great size and speed, jumping ability, shooting, not quite. No, he’s (LBJ) a much better athlete than me.”

"LeBron James is a much better athlete than me" – Tom Brady 👀🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TQDQr6CWxI — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) September 20, 2022

Nonetheless, the respect extends mutually, with James admitting to the Patriots legend being an inspiration in his off-court endeavors. The most recent example is Brady signing a $375 million 10-year deal with Fox Sports, forcing the LBJ to contemplate a career in sports media.

