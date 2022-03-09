“LeBron James has more 40-point, 50-point, and 60-point games than Kevin Durant”: The King refuses to let the Slim Reaper overtake him as the best player in the world

An interesting statistic shows LeBron James overtakes Kevin Durant in the no of 40-point, 50-point, and 60-point games.

LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for more than a decade, being the ideal superstar with a clean image off the court as well. The four-time champion has earned himself a seat in the GOAT conversation as well.

However, as he enters the last leg of his career, the question arises who is the next best player in the NBA. Though there have been names like Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the mix, Kevin Durant has been a constant, with his resume speaking for itself.

While James is a more complete player, Durant holds the edge in the scoring and clutch departments. To many, KD is currently the best player in the league. The Nets superstar was the leading scorer and MVP candidate before going down with an MCL injury.

However, a recent statistic shows Durant has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to eclipsing James as an all-time player.

LeBron James has more high-scoring games than Kevin Durant.

I agree this might come across as highly contradicting to my statement of KD being a better scorer than James but the Lakers superstar has been on a tear over the last few months, while Durant was out with an injury.

Nonetheless, James is indeed the clear winner when it comes to having more 40-point, 50-point, and 60-point games in front of Durant.

CAREER 40-POINT GAMES LeBron James: 67 Kevin Durant: 59

CAREER 50-POINT GAMES LeBron James: 12 Kevin Durant: 7

CAREER 60-POINT GAMES LeBron James: 1 Kevin Durant: 0

Kevin Durant: 0

The Slim Reaper has a career average of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. The two-time Finals MVP has shooting splits of 49.5/38.3/88.3.

While James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in his career so far. The four-time Finals MVP has shooting splits of 50.5/34.5/73.4.

However, one thing to note here is James has four more seasons than Durant.