“LeBron James has more Playoff points than 7 whole NBA franchises”: How the Lakers superstar has trumped entire franchises in terms of postseason success

LeBron James currently has more points scored in the NBA Playoffs than 7 whole franchises including the Kings and the Grizzlies.

There isn’t enough that can be said about just how much success LeBron James has brought upon himself in the 19 years that he’s been an NBA player. Everything from regular season accolades like MVPs, All-Star and All-NBA nods to postseason success such as 4 Finals MVPs and becoming the all-time leading scorer in the Playoffs.

7,631 is the number of points James has scored in the Playoffs, with Michael Jordan being a distant second at 5,987. The only active player in the top 10 of most points scored in the postseason is Kevin Durant is well over 3000 points behind the ‘The King’.

Combing these 7,631 points with his regular season total of points has led to LeBron James, as of last night, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the history of the game, passing Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Kareem finished with 44,149 points in total and James had 44,152 after hitting a three in the 3rd quarter.

LeBron James has scored more points in the Playoffs than 7 NBA franchises.

It should be noted that the list of franchises being noted here are from the 1999-00 season onwards. Despite LeBron James joining the NBA 4 years after that, he still has the lead in Playoff points scored than 7 whole NBA franchises from the 2000 season and further.

These franchises include the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Charlotte Hornets.

Granted, the Grizzlies will most certainly not be on this list after this 2022 NBA season as they are merely 11 points behind LeBron James in postseason points scored.

Kobe Bryant is another player on this list but he hasn’t outscored the Grizz, Wizards, and Kings. Same goes for Tim Duncan but add the Pelicans to that list. KD, Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade has all scored more in the Playoffs than the T-Wolves and the Hornets while Dirk has scored more than just the Hornets.