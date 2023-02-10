“LeBron James Has More Playoff Wins Than 22 NBA Franchises!”: Lakers Superstar’s 266 Performances Outnumber Two of His Former Teams

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) gives post game interview following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. James became the NBA all time scoring leader passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In 2003, the NBA was introduced to a player who is now undoubtedly a Top-3 player of all time. LeBron James was drafted with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now in his 20th season in the league, King James has proven his greatness time and time again. Having won four NBA Championships, he has been to the Playoffs 15 times.

In fact, LeBron has an interesting stat. He has more wins in the postseason than two of the teams he has played for, the Cavs and the Miami Heat.

LeBron James has 174 Playoff wins, more than both the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is a heck of a Playoff performer. The man has played in 266 playoff games. Quite a few in comparison to other players, but not that many when compared to the 30 NBA teams.

That being said, James’ greatness is solidified in one stat. He has more wins in the postseason than 22 of the 30 NBA teams, including his former teams, the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James is now 1st in points

1st in playoff points

2nd in Finals points

4th in assists

2nd in playoff assists

2nd in Finals assists

9th in steals

1st in playoff steals

2nd in Finals steals

9th in 3-pointers

3rd in playoff 3-pointers

3rd in Finals 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/i4S1URGOE5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2023

People are busy talking about his most recent achievement, breaking the scoring record. But, this Playoff record is no laughing matter.

After all, he has more wins than the Atlanta Hawks. A team that was founded the same year as the NBA. If that doesn’t make him the GOAT, then what will?

King James claims he is the best to ever play the game of basketball

With the scoring record in the bag, many are now wondering. Is LeBron James the greatest of all time? Well, The King has his answer, and he believes he is the best player to ever play the game of basketball.

.@SHAQ: “Does this now make you the greatest player of all time?”@KingJames: “I’m gonna take myself against anybody that’s ever played this game. … I always feel like I’m the best to ever play this game.” pic.twitter.com/5mzrZ59GTG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

It certainly is more of a debate now. But, GOAT or not, LeBron’s status as a legend cannot be denied.

