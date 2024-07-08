mobile app bar

LeBron James Hints at Retirement Following 2-Yr, $101M Lakers Extension

Jul 2, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches at a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James recently signed a two-year/$101.35 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The extension and the Lakers drafting Bronny James confirmed that LeBron is not retiring from the NBA soon. But during a recent interview, did The King finally drop a hint about retiring from the league? 

During a recent ESPN interview amid Team USA’s practice sessions, James was asked if his two-year extension with the LA side could possibly be the last contract he ever signed. This is what James had to say on the matter,

“I mean, it could be. I’d never sit up here and say, ‘Oh, maybe not.’ Yeah, it could be. Easily. But we’ll see what happens.”

 

James initially agreed that this could indeed be the last contract that he ever signs in the league. The ESPN reporter mentioned how this deal would take him to his 23rd season in the league, which will make a new record for most years played in the NBA.

The thought of having played 23 seasons in the NBA did amuse The King at first. However, James’ response wasn’t definitive. There’s no certainty that this would be his last contract, although LBJ stated that it could be.

So it’s pretty certain that even LeBron is not sure whether he’ll retire after his new extension expires. He’ll probably make the decision after observing his output in the next two years. But the King is obviously not retiring before his contract expires with the Lakers.

LeBron James is going to turn 40 this year and it seems as if he has some elixir that keeps delaying the impact of ‘Father Time’ on his body. As per StatMuse, LBJ was the leading man in points, assists, and steals for the Los Angeles Lakers this season as well. He averaged 25.7 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 1.3 SPG in his 21st season in the league.

By the time LeBron’s current contract comes to an end, the four-time NBA Champion’s youngest son, Bryce will be eligible to get drafted into the NBA. And if everything goes according to plan, if his body and health permits, James would probably want to play with Bryce as well?

So fans shouldn’t be too sure about the current extension being LeBron’s last contract in the NBA.

