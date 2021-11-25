“LeBron James invited me to his house just to beat me at bowling”: Steph Curry reminisces about the Cavaliers superstar beating him in bowling and on the court the very next day

Steph Curry talks about LeBron James inviting him to his house to bowl and also getting beat by him on the court the very next day.

LeBron James has a bevy of signature rivals over the decades that he has been in the NBA. This ranges from the Paul Pierce led Boston Celtics to practically any team that has featured Kevin Durant at its helm. However, a player that most certainly should not get swept underneath the rug in this argument is Steph Curry.

The Warriors superstar faced off against the James led Cleveland Cavaliers squad of the mid-2010s in four straight NBA Finals, besting ‘The King’ in 3 out of those 4 occasions. Even with LeBron James departing from Cleveland in 2019, the two had a pseudo, reignition of their 5+ year rivalry during their play-in game last season.

However, prior to their intense postseason match-ups in the 2010s, the two crossed paths in a more lighthearted manner during Curry’s rookie season.

Steph Curry on LeBron James calling him over to bowl.

LeBron James was actually quite aware of Steph Curry well before the latter made it to the league as the 7th pick in 2009. James made it clear he was a fan when he showed up to a Davidson game, resulting in Steph dropping a whopping 44 points on NCSU.

Following him being drafted to the NBA, Warriors rookie, according to him, was invited over to James’s house by the Cavaliers superstar himself. He revealed this on Graham Bensinger’s show when the host asked him about his favorite memory with LeBron.

“We went bowling in his house, which was pretty cool. My rookie year in the league; it was him and his two sons and we were watching basketball games while bowling. He [LeBron James] is a pretty solid bowler, I didn’t have a chance. Then the next day they beat us in Cleveland so I was 0-2 against LeBron.”

