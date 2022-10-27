“Russell Westbrook Wants Out of LA”: Stephen A. Smith Shares Insight on Current Situation in Lakers Locker Room

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith makes a sensational revelation on the Russell Westbrook situation in LA, stating both parties want to go separate ways.

Russell Westbrook’s decision to play for his hometown LA hasn’t gone as planned, with the future looking no different. A misfit on the Lakers roster from the very go, the former OKC Thunder superstar has put his career in jeopardy, viewed as a liability by many.

Currently down 0-3, the Lakers’ decision to run it back looks nothing short of a nightmare. Despite making significant changes during the off-season, GM Rob Pelinka and co’s efforts seem to be going in vain, given nothing can substitute for the lack of shooting on the roster.

In an era obsessed with shooting, especially in the case of guards, Westbrook stands exposed. There has been a sharp decline in the two-time scoring champ’s ability to convert his jumpers, making him a source of mockery amongst fans, especially those on social media.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Countdown, Stephen A. Smith dropped the truth bomb on the current situation between the Lakers and Westbrook.

“He practically wants to be gone”: Stephen A. Smith sheds light on Russell Westbrook’s recent development with the Lakers.

Westbrook’s marriage with the Lakers has its divorce papers in court, with it only a matter of time. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 10.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 4.3 APG this season, shooting a horrid 28.9% from the field, including 8.3% from the 3-point line.

As Lakers Nation continues to despise Westbrook’s presence, it has come to notice that the latter wants out too, something ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith would break down.

“He knows they want him gone. From what I’m hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can’t just let him go for nothing.” Stephen A. Smith on the Russell Westbrook-Lakers situation.pic.twitter.com/253GC285Ia — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 26, 2022

According to Smith, the Lakers are planning to have Russ come off the bench in the coming days, something the 33-year-old despises. Thus it’s turmoil time for the front office as they try to make the best of the situation, especially with LeBron James’ championship window closing.

NBA Twitter gives its suggestions on the Russell Westbrook situation.

There is no denying Westbrook’s talent. However, it doesn’t seem like the right fit for the Lakers. Amid all the scrutiny, NBA Twitter gives suggestions on how to deal with the development.

The Los Angeles Lakers need to do 1 of 2 things: 1.) Announce they are keeping Russell Westbrook. 0% of a trade. 2.) Trade him or waive him TODAY. This cannot linger over any longer. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) October 26, 2022

Bleacher Report’s trade idea: Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Damian Lillard, Justise Winslow Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Max Christie, Austin Reaves, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/XZdOvJX7nH — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 26, 2022

.@getnickwright proposes 5 fake trades for Russell Westbrook — including trades to the Pacers, Heat, Hornets, Jazz & Nets! “It’s on the board Russ has played his last game as a Laker.” pic.twitter.com/ixkLLTf1Fd — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 26, 2022

While his shooting is a matter of concern, many small market teams would want Westbrook, given his ability to draw crowds to the arenas.

