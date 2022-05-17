“LeBron James is a Michael Jordan HATER!”: Skip Bayless calls out Lakers’ star for leaving out the GOAT from his All-Time Dunk Contest list

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James leaving Michael Jordan off his all-time dunk contest list, calls LBJ a MJ hater

Skip and Shannon are renowned for their furious debates and hot takes and do not miss an opportunity to be the headline themselves. This in particular is true for Skip, especially when it comes to any opportunity he gets to criticize LeBron James.

LeBron and his Lakers failed to make the post-season this time around. LeBron has been active on Twitter during the course of the Playoffs and seems to be enjoying a break from the hardships of a title challenge.

Also Read: “LeBron James can’t even breathe without being called an attention seeker by Skip Bayless!”: NBA Twitter roasts Fox Sports Analyst for his thoughts on Lakers’ superstar’s QnA session

More recently, “The King” decided to do a QnA session with his followers. Little did LeBron know how Skip intended to stir up a storm with his answers.

What led to Skip Bayless calling LeBron James a Michael Jordan hater?

Lebron James and Michael Jordan are two players whose names cross paths very often. Considered to be amongst the greatest to ever play, the debate regarding who is the GOAT or the better player among the two has been a constant since James ascended to stardom.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan and LeBron James would have NINE MVPs!”: Looking at modern voting metrics and how it would tie the Bulls legend and the Lakers superstar

Although there’s been a lot of mutual respect between the two, the narrative drives a rivalry that is as mainstream as it gets. Skip pounced on his opportunity to drive in some spice to the same following Lebron’s tweet regarding his all-time dunk contest lineup.

Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

Skip referred to James’ snubbing MJ from his all-time dunk contest as an indication of hate towards Jordan. Referring to MJ’s participation in the 1988 Dunk Contest as the most iconic dunk contest, Skip is visibly livid, describing “His Airness” snub from LeBron’s list.

LeBron chooses his all-time dunk contest: himself, Vince, LaVine & Dominique “This is disturbingly delusional. You cannot leave off the most iconic dunker on this list. It comes across as supreme Jordan hate.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/0siZhzAGts — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 17, 2022

The fact that LeBron also selected Jordan’s dunk contest rival Dominique Wilkins also adds to this narrative.

Shannon also criticizes James here for selecting himself despite never having participated in a Dunk Contest. This wasn’t the first instance on Undisputed where LeBron’s lack of participation in Dunk Contests was criticized, and it probably won’t be the last either.

Also read: “LeBron James? GOAT? He wasn’t even in the dunk contest, unlike Michael Jordan!”: Skip Bayless rips into Lakers star for his utter lack of dunk contest championships

Add that to Skip’s comments accusing him of ‘Jordan hate’, this is one question LeBron probably wishes he had ignored.