“LeBron James is clearly showing signs of bad blood between him and Isaiah Stewart”: Skip Bayless points out enmity as the King tries to hit the Pistons sophomore with a step-back take-that three

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart aren’t exactly on the greatest of terms recently as a mini-spat between the two may be escalating into a grudge.

LeBron James was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. (🎥 via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/PJRiGCmAQw — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 22, 2021

The antics all started last Sunday when LeBron James received a flagrant two foul for elbowing the Pistons forward in the face. After a scuffle, both players were ejected, setting up for a highly anticipated rematch tonight. Lakers-Pistons isn’t usually a matchup you’d mark on your calendar, but just because of the context for this one, there’s definitely much more to this game.

Skip Bayless chimes in as LeBron James vs. Isaiah Stewart part 2 takes place

Not only did LeBron and Isaiah have the altercation in game, but things also went past the court. LeBron reportedly tried to call Stewart afterwards and explain that the entire situation was an accident.

However, Isaiah Stewart wasn’t really buying it. He didn’t think that the way LeBron’s elbow swung was accidental, but he also said he wasn’t going to be holding it personally, knowing there are bigger things to worry about right now.

“It’s going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it. My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball,. I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’m going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am, and the way I play basketball. I don’t want to address that no more and my main focus is on helping my teammates and coaches.”

Well, there definitely seems to be some personal element to this game.

LeBron with the three in front of the Pistons bench. pic.twitter.com/vuwJJMFCFJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2021

It’s not easy to blow past an event like that, no matter how professional you may be. In a game full of emotions like basketball, it’s hard not to let them come out. Even Skip Bayless noticed it on that three.

LeBron just tried to hit Isaiah Stewart with a forced step-back take-that three – short. Bad blood clearly is simmering just below the surface. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 29, 2021

Nothing explosive happened in this game, but it’ll be interesting to see what the two have to say post-game. The Lakers narrowly edged past the Pistons 110-106, with LeBron going off for 33 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds. Stewart was limited to only 5 points.

