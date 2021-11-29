“Stephen Curry’s best quality is his humility”: Draymond Green details what makes his Warriors teammate such a great person to have around

Stephen Curry might truly be the one NBA superstar that fans end up liking as much as Michael Jordan, but for the opposite reasons.

Michael Jordan had a very different aura about him, both on and off the court. This was a man who prided himself in being the lone wolf despite being in the pack. While it was clear that he pursued team success above all, he believed he had to get the team’s job done himself.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, seems to have that part of his outlook sorted. This is a man who’s so comfortable in his own skin that he became second option to another MVP.

All Steph has done over these years is work on his craft, perfect it and finesse opponents on the court. There’s no telling what he’ll do, whom he’ll put on a highlight reel and when.

There’s a whole lot of talk about killers on the basketball court, and sure, Michael Jordan was one. Kobe Bryant was another who would try something on you just to embarrass you. Steph is cut from the exact same cloth. We saw clearer proof of it than ever, today.

One would think that being so skilled would surely affect one’s psyche in a different sort of way. One only has to look at Steph’s rival through 3 Finals series for such a case in Kyrie Irving. But all signs point to him being the humblest MVP in the league alongside Giannis.

Draymond Green says that his humility is what makes Stephen Curry so great

Warriors’ 2016-17 NBA DPOY Draymond Green has been their defensive fulcrum all through these years. He’s been teammates with the Splash Brothers for what is going to be his 10th season now.

It’s going to be a trio of teammates as iconic as the Spurs trio, if not more. The Warriors have certainly redefined basketball fandom with their brand of fun basketball and togetherness on and off the court. And Draymond says it’s Steph’s humility that’s made that possible. And that’s Steph’s best quality.

Well Dray, those were some really sweet nothings you told us about your dear teammate. But we all know what you really, really like from the core of your heart – Steph finessing his defenders nightly.