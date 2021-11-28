Stephen Curry 3s: Warriors superstar is only 37 away from Ray Allen for NBA all-time 3-pointers made after stupendous showing against Clippers at Staples Center

Stephen Curry pulled up with yet another performance that solidifies his place as the 2021-22 NBA MVP thus far.

The only unanimous MVP in league history came into this game right on pace for his 3rd trophy. He finished it with 7 more 3-pointers to his name, inching ever the closer to Ray Allen’s mark.

The former Bucks, Sonics, Celtics and Heat sniper had a total of 2973 made 3s in his career. Stephen Curry currently stands at 2937, with the 3 latest of them coming in a bout of vengeance triggered by what he perceived as erroneous refereeing.

Steph hit the ref with a T after the splash 🤣💦 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/BJIkXIH9Da — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 28, 2021

Curry’s audacity to do a step-back 3 against three defenders 🥵. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/MDxUoL8qgp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 28, 2021

The LA Clippers haven’t exactly been in the best of form thus far. But this is a team that beat the Utah Jazz twice without Kawhi Leonard. It’s clearly a great team led by the redoubtable Paul George.

However, the game of basketball doesn’t seem so easy, so flowy when the ball is in the hands of a player not named Wardell. This is a player who’s truly redefined the bounds of the game at a fundamental level.

Stephen Curry is only 37 away from Ray Allen for NBA all-time 3-pointers made

Wardell Stephen Curry II is way past the point where there’s any debate about the best shooter ever. He’ll be the Wilt Chamberlain of shooting stats the day he decides to walk away from ball for good. But what he’ll leave behind is the legacy of a game forever changed solely by his touch.

Bombing 3-pointers away was a tactic used by tanking, under-talented teams during the 90s and early 2000s. When Steph first hit broke the single-season record for 3-pointers (269) with 272 and led the Warriors to the 2012-13 playoffs, a whole new world of possibilities emerged.

Since then, the Warriors superstar has broken that mark 6 times already and is on pace for a 7th such season. 3 of those finished with championships in the Bay Area. And as the 2021-22 season develops, the possibility of a 4th Warriors championship this century grows ever the stronger.

