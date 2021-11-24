“LeBron James is from Akron, that’s not Beverly Hills or sh*t like that”: Kevin Garnett calls the four-time champion one of the toughest guys in the NBA

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett believes LeBron James is one of the real tough guys in the NBA. The Big Ticket and the King had some intense battles during the last decade.

It would not be wrong to say that Kevin Garnett could be one of the most intimidating players on the court. The former MVP was unabashedly loud and one of the biggest trash talkers in the league. However, his competitive zeal to succeed made him one of the all-time power forwards.

During his career, KG shared an intense rivalry with LeBron James. Garnett got the better of James when the latter was in Cleveland. However, James joining hands with Dwyane Wade in Miami had him prevail over the Big Ticket.

Some of their most intense battles came during the playoffs. James and Garnett played a total of thirty games between them in the post-season, with the Lakers superstar emerging victorious on most occasions with a 17-13 record.

The Big Ticket recently spoke about those questioning the LBJ’s toughness. Garnett stated that James was a real tough guy who could back it up on the hardwood.

Kevin Garnett talks about his battles with LeBron James.

During his time in the league, KG was known for talking smack to his opponents. However, the former DPOY could walk the talk. Garnett came from the old-school basketball era of the NBA. The fifteen-time All-Star played against the likes of Charles Oakley, Karl Malone, and Anthony Mason.

KG was one of the few players to be part of two different eras of basketball. During a recent appearance on the podcast MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME, Garnett addressed his rivalry with King James.

“I wanted to see who was made of what,” said Garnett. “A lot of people don’t know that Bron James, he don’t say it loud, but he’ll sh*t talk back to you. Bron a real one. He’s from Akron that not Beverly Hills or shi*t like that. He come from real sh*t.

The two superstars played each other a total of 60-games, James having the edge with 31-wins. The Big Ticket retired from the game post the 2015-16 season. KG achieved almost every accolade in the textbook.

Though the two superstars went back and forth against each other during their time, Garnett has a lot of respect for what James has done for the game of basketball. The former Celtics player had James in his all-time starting five as well.