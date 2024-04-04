“LeBron James Is Funny”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Lakers Star After Failed Prediction on Undisputed

Skip Bayless calling out LeBron James for his on-court antics is nothing new. After taking subtle shots at the Los Angeles Lakers superstar after his historic 40-point night, Skip is at it again as his predictions regarding The King got negated, leading the NBA analyst to call out LBJ once again.

“LeBron is funny: He made 9-10 threes at Brooklyn, I said on Undisputed, “His history tells you he’ll fall back in love with the three and have a 2-10 night”… and he attempts 1 three at Toronto and 1 at Washington. Touche, King.”

Skip Bayless recently took to X(formerly Twitter) to call out LeBron James on his long-range attempts since his game against the Brooklyn Nets. For those of you who are not aware, James had a historic night from beyond the arc, shooting 9-10 from three, per Statmuse.

And the veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless could not help but take a few subliminal shots at The King. Undermining his performance with a backhanded compliment, Bayless did what he does best, find faults in LBJ’s game.

But after that night, Skip was sure that LeBron would go on to shoot more threes than usual in his next few games after having immense success in the game against Brooklyn. Unfortunately for the Undisputed host, his predictions did not fully come to fruition.

Skip Bayless had predicted he’d have a 2-10 night from beyond the arc in the game against the Washington Wizards tonight. But to his surprise, James ended up attempting two three-point shots in total in his last two games.

LeBron James shot just one long-range bomb in the team’s win over the Toronto Raptors in their last outing. He finished the night with 23 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds. For his three-point shooting, James was 1-1 for that game, shooting 100% from beyond the arc, as per Statmuse.

If that wasn’t enough then in the Lakers’ recent win over the Washington Wizards, James decided to ‘supposedly’ embarrass Skip Bayless once again by attempting just one three-pointer in 48 minutes of regulation.

James had 25 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in the 125-120 win over the Wizards. Though he was not able to convert the only three he attempted this game, it sure does seem amusing to see James attempting two three-pointers in total when Skip Bayless had predicted he’d only convert two long-range bombs while attempting at least 10 threes.

Now, there is no evidence out there that LeBron James did this out of spite or in the hopes of making Skip Bayless look like a fool. But judging by the 72-year-old analyst’s reaction on X, you can be sure that James must be smiling in the locker room after the game. So, it may be fair to say, Touche, LBJ, touche.