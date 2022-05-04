“LeBron James is Luk(a) Skywalker’s father!”: For Star Wars day, some of the most famous NBA players and their Star Wars counterparts

Star Wars is a billion-dollar franchise with many generations of fans – LeBron James would be Darth Vader in all of them.

When Star Wars initially came out in 1977, the world was not ready for the lore it would carry on for almost 50 years. It was nothing like the world had ever seen before, and it appealed to everyone of all ages. And then the comparisons to regular people started. Those comparisons never stopped, and they crept into the sports realm as well.

Darth Vader has always been heralded as the best villain of all time, and LeBron James surely has to be the best fit for that role. He is all-powerful, one of the biggest guys around, and everyone loves to hate him. There is no one else who would fit that role better than the 4-time champion himself.

The next choice would be Han Solo. Now, this is a toughie, since there are multiple choices for it, but Ray Allen would be a good Han. Quickest shot with a pistol, and a super quick release? Seems like a match made in Alderaan.

LeBron James is Darth Vader sure, but the league has a knight with a blue lightsaber In Luka Doncic

The most liked character in the Star Wars verse would be Jar Jar Binks. (Just Kidding!) No, that would be Luke Skywalker. Now there are a couple of good choices here. Steph Curry with his good boy demeanor, or somebody named Luka? Luka Doncic is the obvious pick because he is very similar to LeBron, plus he already got the name.

Princess Leia, strictly sticking to the men’s basketball league would have to go to Kelly Oubre Jr. for that pretty face of his. Something about Adam Silver gives out the vibes of Senator Palpatine. Looks harmless to the senate, but is running the whole thing behind the curtains.

A few other honorable mentions are:

Ben Simmons – Kylo Ren: So much potential, but just wasted away. Plus his name is Ben, and that fits just right. Udonis Haslem – Yoda: At this point, he’s just imparting knowledge to the padawans in Miami Heat Anthony Davis – Disney: Cos come on, His nickname is ADisney! Obi-Wan Kenobi – Klay Thompson: There are no haters for this man.

