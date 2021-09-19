Basketball

“LeBron James is more like a 900 year-old grandma to us!”: Carmelo Anthony puts forth a hilarious analogy to explain how the Lakers view the King

"LeBron James is more like a 900 year-old grandma to us!": Carmelo Anthony puts forth a hilarious analogy to explain how the Lakers view the King
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
NFL 2021 Cast, Commentators and Announcers for Fox, CBS, ESPN, and NBC
Next Article
Dubai International Stadium IPL records: Who has scored the most IPL runs in Dubai?
Latest Posts