“LeBron James is more like a 900 year-old grandma to us!”: Carmelo Anthony puts forth a hilarious analogy to explain how the Lakers view the King

Lakers star Carmelo Anthony comes up with an interesting analogy of what LeBron James means to the team for the upcoming season

LeBron James isn’t exactly someone you’d call a young player anymore, is he?

The man is 36-years-old now, and will be hitting 37 in the middle of this upcoming season. And yet, he is still expected to play at an MVP level during this upcoming season. Just that alone speaks to his incredible ability and longevity.

Still, 36-years-old comes up with its perks as well, like the respect of practically all your teammates… or so you’d think.

Carmelo Anthony recently spoke on how the team views the King. And while, yes they look up to him, the metaphor the player used… let’s just say it was very interesting.

Carmelo Anthony equates LeBron James to a 900-year-old grandma that can still cook

Melo does remember he is older than LeBron, right?

Speaking to reporter Harrison Faigen, the player decided to talk about LeBron James. And his metaphor for the topic at hand is just straight-up hilarious.

Peep the tweet below.

Carmelo Anthony really came up with an interesting comparison about LeBron James with the Lakers 😅👵 pic.twitter.com/F3He1X1ChZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 19, 2021

Yes. A 37-year-old really said this about his 36-yeard-old teammate. And somehow, it just works.

We can’t really put our finger on why, but it seems to fit somehow, it just does.

With that said, we hope that this grandmother’s great cooking continues for a long, long time. And who knows, he (she?) might event mess around and grab another MVP during 2021-22.

Though we will admit that feat is incredibly unlikely considering the roster of the Lakers.

