“LeBron James is never in trouble and always strives to win”: UFC President Dana White praises Lakers superstar for his superb journey to GOAT status

Dana White praised LeBron James for his constant improvements at basketball and for his constant drive to win. He also commended the Lakers star for his mistake-free reign off the court.

There are few superstars in American sports who define success with longevity the way James does. He’s a player who had the world at his feet at 18; he still has it there at 36.

James is like the Tom Brady of basketball, if without similar levels of team success to back that up. James continues to build his legacy as the greatest player this side of Kobe Bryant.

While a lot of players have praised him and placed him alongside Kobe and Mike, for the likes of Dana White to come out and praise the Lakers superstar is certainly out of the blue. The UFC President doesn’t have any reason to comment on basketball.

“LeBron James is never in trouble and always strives to win”: UFC President Dana White

LeBron has been a gold standard for excellence in basketball. And that’s something that Dana values tremendously – especially given his consistency with longevity.

James was an MVP candidate as a 2nd year player. He is projected to play at that level in his 19th year as well. This is why the UFC President anointed James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan on Undisputed:

“Jon Jones is probably the greatest to ever do it. Had he stayed on track and done all the right things in his life and in his career … he could be the LeBron James of the sport.”

James is projected to overtake Karl Malone for second all-time in regular season points this year. He already leads the league historically in playoff points with over 7000 to his name.