“LeBron James is not the athlete of the decade, I am!”: Floyd Mayweather announces his anger very publicly after the King wins Athlete of the Decade

LeBron James is heading into year 18 as one of the top players in the league.

It is tough to dispute LeBron’s greatness or longevity at this point. Even the most staunch hater has had to bite the dust and accept how unprecedented LeBron’s reign at the top has been.

Drafted #1 as the “Chosen One”, LeBron James instantly became the star attraction in the league. James instantly elevated his Cavaliers to must-watch status. Acclaim and laurels followed in multi folds. Oh, and so did 4 championships with three different franchises.

However, LeBron James hasn’t been left scot-free when it comes to criticism. In fact, there are people who practically make a living hating on “The King” (Yes, that’s you, Skip).

LeBron’s awards and acclaim have also caught public ire in multiple instances. One such instance took place in 2021 when Bron was selected as the Athlete of the Decade by Associated Press. An incredible honor that accounts for success and longevity both.

Was he a worthy nominee? For sure. But winner? Well, Floyd Mayweather believes it was undeserved.

What did Floyd Mayweather have to say about LeBron being awarded Athlete of the Decade?

Mayweather, while reiterating that he “loves LeBron James” went on to call the award undeserved. In his opinion, there was only one winner: himself.

To Mayweather’s great frustration, the legendary fighter did not even finish in the top 5. Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi, and Michael Phelps took the honors.

Floyd, referring to the award, said: “when we’re talking about Athlete of the Decade, that’s me. That’s me. Hands down. We talking about from 1996 to 2020 and I’ve never received Athlete of the Decade. At the top of Forbes and I’m my own boss.”

A regular chart-topper in athlete-rich lists, Mayweather also said that “I’m the Athlete of the Decade. Of the last two decades actually.” Mayweather, like James, is an athlete who has remained at the top for an extremely long period and deserves consideration for his longevity.

Does Floyd and his unbeaten record deserve mention in the top 5? And is Mayweather justified in calling LeBron an undeserved winner?

