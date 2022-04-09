Basketball

“LeBron James is now out of the race, and Michael Jordan is officially GOAT!”: Aries Spears makes a shocking claim on Lakers star’s season and what bearing it could have on legacy

"LeBron James is now out of the race, and Michael Jordan is officially GOAT!": Aries Spears makes a shocking claim on Lakers star's season and what bearing it could have on legacy
Arthur Sorcier

Previous Article
"Jail food made me grow a whole f**king foot!": Dennis Rodman reveals how The Worm went from 5'8" to 6'8" all at the age of 20
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James is now out of the race, and Michael Jordan is officially GOAT!": Aries Spears makes a shocking claim on Lakers star's season and what bearing it could have on legacy
“LeBron James is now out of the race, and Michael Jordan is officially GOAT!”: Aries Spears makes a shocking claim on Lakers star’s season and what bearing it could have on legacy

With a record of 32 wins and 49 losses and only a game left in…