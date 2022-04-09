“LeBron James is now out of the race, and Michael Jordan is officially GOAT!”: Aries Spears makes a shocking claim on Lakers star’s season and what bearing it could have on legacy

With a record of 32 wins and 49 losses and only a game left in their calender year, LeBron James and the Lakers are officially out of the playoffs.

After a disappointing 2020-21 season for LeBron James and Co., the Lakers knew more star power was an absolute necessity for the 2021-22 season.

Bringing in Russell Westbrook certainly seemed like the right move. A ball dominant guard who can easily score the basket and the distribute the ball on the floor. But it seems with a mix of many injuries and other factors, the experiment has blown up on LeBron and Lakers’ face.

With the Purple and Gold failing to qualify for the NBA playoffs despite having a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook, this season is certainly a failure for the record champions.

Another shocking statistic is how the Lakers struggled despite LeBron putting up staggering numbers. In a season where Bron averaged more than 30 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds, one would expect the team to be a top playoff team at least. But that wasn’t the case this time around as the rest of the squad certainly failed to turn up.

Comedian Aries Spears says LeBron James not the GOAT after disappointing season

After a colossal failure of a season for the Lakers, many have been pretty critical of the roster moves the team made in the off-season. Letting go off crucial defenders and shooters for veteran star power certainly didn’t work.

After such a disappointing season, especially in LeBron standards, some critics are claiming that this season puts an end to the GOAT debate in favour of Michael Jordan. One of them is MJ fanatic Aries Spears. In a recent episode of the No Chill podcast, Spears said,

“I’m a Jordan fanatic and this whole LeBron, Jordan thing to me was never really a debate, okay. I respect the man’s game, he’s nice… Jordan’s the GOAT man, end of conversation…. This season right here, we can finally put a pin in that garbage.”

After such a disappointing end to a season, the Lakers have a slim chance to make a comeback next season. But with a talismanic figure like LeBron James, that might be not a far-fetched goal. Can ‘King James’ help the Lakers make a big comeback next season?

