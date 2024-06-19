Shannon Sharpe’s Dana White EP Announcement Gets Instant Backlash

Shannon Sharpe has been thriving ever since he entered the sports media industry. While his presence on First Take and the Nightcap has been captivating, his own show, Club Shay Shay, truly stands out. It has featured some of the most famous personalities, attracting attention from all corners. However, when the former NFL TE announced Dana White as his next guest, fans weren’t at all on board with the idea.

Club Shay-Shay’s official social media page on X (formerly Twitter) recently confirmed their upcoming episode of the show featuring UFC President Dana White is set to be released soon. In this episode, White will shed light on various things, including his gambling exploits. He will also share his thoughts on why he believes Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O’Neal would have been great UFC fighters.

Despite the excitement surrounding the episode, the announcement has not been well received by the fans. Fans stated that Shannon had a great thing going, which will now come to an end. Several others also asserted that no one wants to see Dana, and inviting him to the show makes the Hall of Famer tight end quite unlikeable.

Fans even called out Sharpe for losing sight and failing to see the situation, pointing out that it was the fans who took his show to where it is now. Therefore, inviting someone like White is a slap in the face. See for yourselves:

All winning streaks really do come to an end. — belegendary (@AWorldToWin_) June 19, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Nobody wants to see this shit. Man I really used to like Shannon. I’m just not on him anymore. He’s changed — KMAC (@rjmac3105_kmac) June 19, 2024

A fan quipped,

I won’t be watching. Damn, read the room @ShannonSharpe. We’ve seen the video… — Michelle (@lifenfavor2013) June 19, 2024

Someone commented,

We got you here now you playing in our face ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️damn shame — Jack W. Smith (@elixirlimo) June 19, 2024

Yet another said,

You might as well interview Diddy ‍♂️I’m just saying — Jack W. Smith (@elixirlimo) June 19, 2024

Notably, Dana White came under scrutiny for getting into an altercation with his wife while drunk. The now-viral video, which captured the incident, showed his wife slapping him and him slapping her back multiple times. He, although, didn’t suffer any consequences for his actions. That said, aside from the recent controversial decision, things have been going quite well for Sharpe.

Sharpe’s Portfolio Is Growing Day by Day

Life has been good for the three-time Super Bowl winner ever since he was controversially pushed out of FS1’s “Undisputed”. Aside from hosting two of the best and most entertaining podcasts, the Nightcap with Ocho and Club Shay-Shay, Shannon, will soon have a larger presence on the First Take.

He will be with the show for more years to come, as Shannon has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with ESPN. The Media giant realized the opportunity as the show’s viewership continued to rise, partly because of the great chemistry between Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith and the former Broncos TE’s insightful commentary and charming presence.

The road to the NFL or the Sports media wasn’t easy for Sharpe, as he overcame the trials that came with his skin color, a lisp, public speaking issues, and poverty in the South.

It was his tenacity, dedication, and great work ethic that helped him get every opportunity that came his way. He has carved a special place for himself in this competitive environment. Fans cherish and enjoy his eccentric and vibrant personality and his ability to speak his mind.