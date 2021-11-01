“LeBron James, a dead-eye 3-point marksman, is now 1 for his last 16 from three”: Skip Bayless criticizes the Lakers superstar’s abysmal shooting from long distance over the past 2 games  

Analyst Skip Bayless attacks Lakers star, LeBron James, for shooting a dreadful 6.25% from the 3-point field over the past 2 games.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty awful start to the 2021-2022 season. After going 2-3 in their first five games of the campaign, LeBron James and co. have finally found their winning ways, going on a two-game winning streak.

After defeating the Cavaliers 113-101 at home, LAL faced against a young Houston Rockets team in front of 16,000+ fans at the Staples Center. A game that was pretty one-sided from start to finish, saw the 2020 NBA champs grabbing a comfortable 95-85 win.

Also Read: Lakers’ superstar shocked as he didn’t draw an and-1 on a play against the Houston Rockets

It was Russell Westbrook who shone out for the Lakers. It was an incredible 20-point, 9-assists and 8 rebounds near triple-double performance by “Brodie” to help LAL improve their record to 4-3.

“LeBron James has shot 1/16 from the 3-point field, make that LeBrick James”: Skip Bayless

King James has had a rather slow start to this new campaign. Playing 5 games so far in his 19th season, Bron has put up 23.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1 block and 4.2 turnovers per game on a 43.6/33.3/76.2 shooting split.

The 4-time NBA Champ has been struggling from the three-point field goal over the past few games. After going 14/29 from beyond the arc in his first 3 games of the season, LeBron has knocked down only 1 three-point shot in the last 16 attempts in his past two games (1/10 & 0/6).

Analyst Skip Bayless made sure to let everyone know that James shot an awful 6.25% from the three-point line in the past two games. Bayless took to his Twitter:

“LeBron James, dead-eye 3-point marksman, is now 1 for his last 16 from three. Make that LeBrick James.”

LeBron James, dead-eye 3-point marksman, is now 1 for his last 16 from three. Make that LeBrick James. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2021

Also Read: NBA reporter pokes fun at the Lakers superstar finally starting at center against Rockets

Winning their last 2 contests, the LA-based team will now hope to use this momentum, win more games and rise in the standings. As of now, with a 4-3 record, the Los Angeles Lakers place 6th in the West.