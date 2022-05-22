“LeBron James is the most gifted player we’ve ever seen, but Michael Jordan changed the game”: When Karl-Anthony Towns reasoned why the Bulls superstar was his pick for the GOAT debate

According to Karl-Anthony Towns, Michael Jordan managed to change the game and his clutch factor was unbelievable.

The NBA has been blessed with several talented superstars throughout the course of its 75 years of existence. Many, in their own way, have revolutionized the game, however, when talking about the famous GOAT debate, only two players dominate in that conversation – LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Both these superstars are proven winners. With each of them having a ridiculously long list of achievements under their belt, it is pretty challenging to term one player better than the other.

A few months back, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns made his appearance on a podcast and made his pick for the debate.

“But the greatest player of all time is Michael Jordan”: Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT ended up picking MJ over LBJ as his GOAT and reasoned:

“LeBron is the most talented and gifted player we have ever seen; he is the best player of all time. But the greatest player of all time is Michael Jordan because of the way he changed the game and his clutch factor is unbelievable.”

Host Adin Ross gave his take on the same as well:

“I think LeBron’s better because I think the game is harder. I get the game was more physical back then but it’s harder now.”

