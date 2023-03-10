“LeBron James Is Turning Every Stone To Return”: Brian Windhorst Gives Update On Injured Lakers Star’s Urgency To Come Back

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks around the court during a timeout in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying a good run after months of middling mediocrity. Since the trade deadline, the team has seen its fortunes change despite injuries to key players. The Lakers even hold the best defensive record in the league since the conclusion of the trade deadline.

With the West being as open as ever, the recent upturn of form happens to hold the Lakers in good stead in the Playoff picture. And the fact that they still hold a chance to get out of the West has seemed to breathe fresh life into the team.

A team with LeBron James is certainly not to be left out of the reckoning for a Championship at any point. However, James has been out injured and hasn’t been a key contributor to the recent Laker resurgence.

Reports however suggest LeBron trying out all available means to make a quick return. King James certainly sees the opportunity to make a championship charge under the circumstances, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported.

LeBron James is trying every possible treatment method to make a return in the regular season.

According to Brian Windhorst, the Lakers superstar is gearing up his regime to get back before the Playoffs. The Lakers could certainly use that extra push to get themselves a secure Playoff spot.

“From what I am told, LeBron is turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season” reported Windhorst on James’ recovery.

If the season were a lost cause, this sort of commitment may not have been expected from a 38-year-old. But as Windhorst reports, the Lakers brass and King James see a window of opportunity that has prompted the efforts.

“I don’t want to insult the Sacramento Kings at all. And, I also do not want to make any assumption on what’s going to happen with the Memphis Grizzlies. But if you are the Lakers and you can somehow get on the opposite side of them, you’re either going to be playing a team that is banged up and doesn’t know the future of its star player or you’re getting a team in the Kings that has not played in the Playoffs in sixteen years. As crazy as it is. In mid-March, being two games under .500, the Lakers actually have a lot of life” stated Windhorst on Get Up.

The facts are out for the world to see. The seriousness of James’ injury and the success of his efforts at rehabilitation is probably going to define the Lakers’ future.

LeBron James is set to be reevaluated in another couple of weeks.

The famous durability of LeBron James is arguably facing its toughest test in years. Barring an injury-plagued season with the Lakers before the AD trade, King James had established himself as a true “iron man”.

Having rarely missed games, this definitely comes as a physical and mental hurdle for the vet. And if on the other side of the struggle lies an opportunity to be an NBA champion, be sure King James is coming for it.

Legacies are often defined and narrated in circumstances like these. A 5th ring at the end of such an arduous season would certainly skyrocket James’ GOAT claims.

If LeBron’s work ethic and dedication are to go by, a positive reevaluation report may be expected. Is there a Laker title charge loading in the war front that is the Western Conference?

