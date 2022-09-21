“LeBron James isn’t even the 7th best player!”: Skip Bayless rips the King’s heart out with undeniable facts after NBA.com’s recent player rankings

Skip Bayless deals a massive blow to any and all fans of LeBron James, through comments on his latest ranking

We wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron James isn’t exactly the most excited, going into next season.

At the end of the day, after his team failed to even make the play in last season, the man must have been expecting changes. And yet, despite a lukewarm effort made by the Purple and Gold for Kyrie Irving, there is absolutely nothing for the fandom to rave about.

The franchise is simply coming back this season, with very largely the same team.

Not great.

Worse yet, when NBA.com released their list of the top 100 current players in the NBA, Bron came in at 7.

While that is pretty darn amazing for most players, for the King to be outside the top 5… well, it’s pretty embarrassing, even at 37 years old.

But wait, it gets worse!

What else would it be, when we haven’t even covered Skip Bayless’s thoughts on the matter yet?

And believe us, the man had quite a lot to say.

Skip Bayless shamelessly rubs salt into LeBron James’s wounds after he is ranked a lowly 7th by NBA.com

In case you were somehow unaware of who Skip Bayless is, consider this a perfect introduction to the 70-year-old.

You see, for years now, the man has absolutely loved throwing criticism at NBA players. And across his long tenure, his target of choice has been LeBron James.

Week after week, this man has somehow not only been able to shoehorn him into segments of his show, but also roast him in the most ruthless way possible.

So, if he could force James into those kinds of situations, what do you think the outcome of him receiving the Lakers star on a silver platter would be?

Well, no need to wonder, because here it is, in the clip in the tweet below.

.@RealSkipBayless on LeBron not ranked in the Top 5 in latest NBA Top 100 rankings: “You should be relieved that LeBron is as high as 7 on this list. LeBron led the Fakers to a 33-49 record and they missed the Play-In Tournament. With LeBron on your team, how do you do that?” pic.twitter.com/RGrn9rbzEg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 21, 2022

Ruthless.

Simply, ruthless.

