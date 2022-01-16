“Who is Mo Wagner, and why did he scream in my ear?!”: Luka Doncic gets heated as Magic player pulls a confusing stunt despite being down 20 points

Mavericks star Luka Doncic takes exception to Magic’s Mo Wagner’s flex after his teammate makes an and-1

Luka Doncic is often an easy-going player anyone would love to compete with and go head-to-head against in a basketball game. But sometimes, the man is known to heat up as well.

There have been multiple incidents of this, especially in the playoffs. Just take a look at the YouTube clip below to see a few of these incidents.

As enraged as he looks in the above video though, the man very rarely loses his cool during regular-season games, especially if the Mavericks are winning. But hey! First time for everything, right?

In a recent game between the Magic and the Mavericks, Jalen Suggs scored an and-1 on Luka Doncic, something even Doncic will admit was a good play. However, what happened immediately after that bucket wasn’t exactly something we’d say was fine by the Mavericks star. And there was quite the scuffle that emerged from it as well.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic explodes at Mo Wagner after the Magic player screamed in his ear after Jalen Suggs’s and-1

Before we say anything, we will say that Mo Wagner is a good player for the Magic. The man is averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 12 minutes per game. Now, with that behind us, how about we tell you all about what happened?

Or better yet, how about we just show you? Take a look at the tweet below.

Luka Doncic “You mad p**sy? Who the f**k are you?” to Mo Wagner after scuffle 💀

Full video: https://t.co/Omhh0TIudB pic.twitter.com/ljzPP55PQ1 — Chaz NBA (@ChazClavant) January 16, 2022

We’ll be honest here. We have no idea what Moritz Wagner was doing, yelling in Luka Doncic’s ear. The Magic were down by 21 points in the fourth quarter and were essentially no threat to their opponents. On top of that, it wasn’t even him who scored the and-1, it was his teammate. He was simply going up for the rebound. And when he realized it was a bucket, he just decided to yell in Luka Doncic’s ear about it.

This game ended with a score of 92-108, in favor of the Mavericks. So if the result wasn’t clear already during the game, it became as clear as crystal after the final buzzer.

