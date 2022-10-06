“LeBron James’ Las Vegas Team Gotta Be Like Michael Jordan’s”: Shannon Sharpe Wants $1 Billion Lakers Man to follow Hornets Chairperson’s Route

Shannon Sharpe gives fans the low down on what the situation is on LeBron James owning an NBA team in Vegas

LeBron James is a wealthy, wealthy man.

Despite coming up from next to nothing, the man is now worth north of $1 billion. And yes, while a lot of that has come directly from the NBA, it would be a bit ignorant to ignore his investments in different businesses over the years.

The man has expanded his net worth by such a large amount, that he is now realistically looking at owning an NBA franchise that hails from Las Vegas.

And while that may sound completely crazy at first, Shannon Sharpe recently revealed what is likely to be Bron’s master plan to make it all happen.

Shannon Sharpe reveals LeBron James’s path to ownership could very well mirror Michael Jordan’s

As you may or may not know already, $2.2 billion worth Michael Jordan already has his very own NBA team, in the Charlotte Hornets.

Now, he may not be the greatest team owner of all time, and the Hornets… most definitely aren’t the best team in the NBA, the way he got to that point could provide a great reference point, as Shannon Sharpe spoke about on Undisputed.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below, to see his comprehensive thoughts on the matter.

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas: “LeBron is essentially saying Adam Silver don’t forget ya boy. He will probably have to start as a minority owner like Jordan but I believe LBJ would give up playing to become an owner of an NBA franchise.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/9pQu5zqlhI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 6, 2022

Frankly, it may be a bit harsh to say that he’d be willing to end his NBA career to partake in ownership of an NBA franchise. But then again, is it really that farfetched?

What’s next for Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets?

As was mentioned earlier, the Hornets aren’t a very good team. In fact, with Miles Bridges likely unable to play in the NBA ever again, they’re probably far closer to being the worst team in the NBA.

LaMelo Ball is perhaps the only sign of any hope for the franchise, and even he hasn’t looked anything like himself during the team’s preseason games.

Are the Hornets in hot contention to draft Victor Wembanyama at first-overall in next year’s NBA draft?

Sure seems like it.

