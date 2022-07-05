“LeBron James made a MASSIVE loss on a mansion he bought for $21 Million!”: When the Lakers superstar’s bad investment decision cost him a whopping $1.4 million

LeBron James is a self-made billionaire.

Bron has made himself the first NBA player in history to become a billionaire while playing in the league. LeBron has made himself a fortune by supplementing his multi-million earnings with smart investments.

LeBron’s investments range from alcohol brands to football clubs. His varied portfolios and interests have made him an interesting profile to study in terms of investments.

The Lakers star has also dipped into the world of real estate. A fair amount of The King’s investments have been in the real estate market. LeBron made his first major investment in real estate as a rookie and purchased a $2.1 million home just ahead of Akron, his hometown.

However, James has incurred considerable losses too, even clocking up to one million in losses in a single property.

What property did James lose money on?

In 2015, after his return to the Cavaliers, LeBron purchased a colonial mansion. LeBron finalized his purchase for around $21 million. This marked LeBron’s first investment in Los Angeles.

The mansion in Brentwood came with an infinity-edge swimming pool that spanned the width of the house among other things. No amount of sophistication could save LeBron’s investment, however. The house was sold for a loss, at $19.6 million in 2021.

While this one foray was unsuccessful, the same cannot be set for the rest of LeBron’s properties. LeBron even recorded a profit of $4.4 million on a three-story mansion in Florida. His Florida mansion which netted him a major profit came with a dock that could accommodate two 60 ft boats.

LeBron went on to add to his LA collection despite clocking a loss once. His subsequent investments cost him a combined figure of around $60 Million.

The King lives it up like royalty. To be a billionaire, the investments have to be in millions atleast. And a loss of a million is next to nothing to one so rich. All hail the king of good investments, LeBron James.

