“The Jake Paul fight is entertaining as hell!”: LeBron James and Kendrick Perkins take to Twitter to show their excitement for the Paul-Woodley fight

LeBron James and Kendrick have an exchange on Twitter regarding the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight and say that it was “entertaining as hell”.

LeBron James was all over Twitter during and after the 8-round bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley as he was clearly excited to see the two duke it out in Cleveland, Ohio. James, of course, was born in Akron, Ohio and was drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers and brought home a championship in 2016.

Jake Paul also has his roots set in Ohio as he was born in Cleveland. The Paul-Woodley fight took place at the Rocket Mortgage Stadium which is located in ‘The Land’ and the YouTuber turned boxer played up the fact that he was a Cleveland native before and after the fight.

Also read: “24 hours, 24 candles”: Kanye West pays tribute to Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, on the eleventh track of Donda titled ‘24’

Paul entered the ring wearing an amalgamation of Cleveland sport jerseys that featured both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on it with the Cleveland Indians front and center.

LeBron James and Kendrick Perkins are hyped about the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight.

LeBron James tweeted out about the stadium being extremely lively, saying, “Cleveland is jumping! Should have flew back to the crib.” Jake Paul took notice of this during his post-fight presser and got emotional talking about how he would watch LeBron 12 years ago at Quicken Loans Arena and so the shoutout from the 4x champ meant a lot to him.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant played for us 20 years, we won’t ever see that again”: Jeanie Buss breaks down why the player movement era is here to stay in the NBA

LeBron James would then go on to respond to a tweet from Kendrick Perkins who said, “This entertaining as hell,” to which James replied, “Facts!”

FACTS!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul was previously asked whether or not he would entertain the possibility of getting in the ring with the Lakers superstar sometime in the future. Paul shut down the proposition saying that James was much too big for him to fight.