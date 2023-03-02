“LeBron James May Need More Championships”: Magic Johnson’s Take On Michael Jordan Being Surpassed By The Lakers Star As The ‘GOAT’

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most storied franchise in all of the NBA. And more often than not, the honor of having donned the famous purple and gold seems to bond NBA stars over the eras.

Magic Johnson and LeBron James are two such NBA legends who have been connected in the history books owing to a Laker connection. Their mutual respect has also been made evident through their interactions, particularly coinciding with James’ tenure as a Laker.

Johnson was even key in aiding the Lakers win the James sweepstakes in 2018. The allure of a sales pitch by Laker royalty was clearly not amiss to King James’ camp. While Magic later bid adieu to his professional role with the Lakers, this was clearly a move that weighed in his favor at all times.

However, while all the praise still stands, Johnson and LeBron disagree on one count – GOAT status. Magic Johnson still picks his friend and Dream Team-mate, Michael Jordan as opposed to LeBron who seems to be backing himself against the world in the debate.

Magic, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of James taking the #1 spot in his mind. Johnson even had it clear what “the Kid from Akron” has to do to be even considered his GOAT.

Magic Johnson suggested winning a couple more championships shall edge LeBron over Jordan.

While people generally find it difficult to change their already-formed opinions, Magic seems to have some flexibility on his GOAT stance. A common nod in Jordan’s favor over LeBron is the 6 rings vs 4 rings argument. And Magic believes beyond matching that, there isn’t anything James needs to prove to overtake MJ.

It was on the Dan Patrick Show, that Johnson made his answer clear. When asked if LeBron can surpass Jordan in Magic’s eyes, the Laker legend responded stating that “I don’t know. It might take a couple more championships to do that. LeBron is special. I don’t want people to always get mad over this. We have got to celebrate both guys”.

This certainly looks quite the challenge, considering James is in his age 38-season in the league. However, if there is anything we have learned in the past 20 seasons, it is simply not to write King James off.

If this serves as motivation to LeBron to deliver the Lakers two more championships, this might just be the greatest contribution of Magic to the latest iteration of the LA outfit. A win-win-win for Johnson, LeBron, and the city of Los Angeles if there ever was one.

But age seems to finally be catching up to the great King James too. Father Time and his impact are certainly not lost on anyone.

LeBron James is set to miss multiple weeks of action with a right foot injury.

Winning two championships to be Magic’s GOAT probably sets LeBron in a race against time too. There is a great possibility that his Lakers don’t even make the Playoffs this time out.

And an injury to their best player at this crucial juncture of the season certainly doesn’t help anyone. James is expected to miss multiple weeks of the season with a right foot injury. With AD and Russell also suffering injury setbacks, the Lakers faithful must be awaiting their fate with bated breath.

Are there two championship runs left in King James? Is there a chance he overtakes Jordan in Magic’s and many other minds for the rest of his career? Regardless, an incredible final chapter to James’ career stands to be unraveled.

