Basketball

“LeBron James needs to be a dynamic advocate for vaccines”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comments on Lakers superstar’s Instagram post comparing Covid, cold and flu symptoms

"LeBron James needs to be a dynamic advocate for vaccines": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comments on Lakers superstar's Instagram post comparing Covid, cold and flu symptoms
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"He is just having a bit of a social media break": Lewis Hamilton's brother explains the Mercedes driver's silence after the Abu Dhabi GP fiasco
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James needs to be a dynamic advocate for vaccines": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comments on Lakers superstar's Instagram post comparing Covid, cold and flu symptoms
“LeBron James needs to be a dynamic advocate for vaccines”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comments on Lakers superstar’s Instagram post comparing Covid, cold and flu symptoms

LeBron James received a rebuke from Lakers legend and NBA all-time scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar…