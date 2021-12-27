“If you’re so tough, stand on that Joel Embiid!!”: Montrezl Harrell calls out Sixers MVP’s hypocrisy after the pair collided in the game and only the Wizards’ big got ejected

As Philadelphia 76ers visited the Capital, Joel Embiid caught Wizards center Montrezl Harrell on a bad day.

Back after the Christmas break, not having played any game on the special Eve, the Washington Wizards took on the Philadelphia 76ers. The sixth and seventh-placed teams swapped places on the Eastern Conference table after Sunday night’s clash.

The game was going back and forth until the first half, with the Wizards outperforming the Sixers in the first quarter. But how far would the Washington team go with their star guard Bradley Beal out due to health and Health and Safety protocols?

Sixers came roaring back in the 2nd quarter and never left any opportunity for the shorthanded Wizards team to come back. The game also had its fair share of drama, with Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell going at each other.

Montrezl Harrell calls out Joel Embiid on his double standards

The most exciting moment in the game came with 3:04 left in the third quarter. The Sixers were running away with a 16 point lead when Montrezl Harrell thought he’d drawn an offensive foul on Joel Embiid. But he didn’t get the call.

On his way up, Harrell wrapped up a charging Embiid, who stumbled after he lost the ball. The Philly big man then turned to his counterpart and immediately wrapped him up.

Joel Embiid vs. Montrezl Harrell 😳 pic.twitter.com/6CtNoFwrbF — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) December 27, 2021

After their blow out loss (96-117), Montrezl Harrell called out Joel Embiid when speaking to the media, telling Embiid to “stand on” his toughness.

Montrezl Harrell has a message for Joel Embiid after getting ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/dJEEPd74YQ — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) December 27, 2021

“He (Embiid) got an and-one, he want to yell in my face and stuff like that, I pushed him out my face. He was the one to step back and point, ‘Oh, oh, I got pushed!’ Stand on your toughness,” Harrell said. “If you’re so tough, stand on that, my dude. Don’t start nitpicking and pointing and wanting to do the telling when the ref walk in, my guy. Stand on that. I am, I got tossed, it is what it is. I wish it wouldn’t have been in the situation that it was in, but I don’t regret it.”

