“LeBron James or Stephen Curry?? Neither of those f*ckers are the best”: Richard Jefferson hilariously answers some blunt questions by the fans

Richard Jefferson calls LeBron James and Stephen Curry outdated and old in a GQ interview, says Giannis, Jokic, and Embiid have taken over as the best.

Richard Jefferson is one of the funniest and most filterless storytelling former players out there. Although he mostly came up short, the man was never scared of going toe to toe with some of the best basketball players of his time.

And that time had as many legends and future Hall of Famers as any other era. Since his retirement from the game in 2018, Jefferson has taken advantage of his quick wits and his liking for non-stop talking to make a career in sports media.

He’s currently working with ESPN as a sports analyst and can be seen pulling the legs of fellow hosts Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greeny, and others on various segments. He can also sometimes be seen going back and forth with his former teammates in funny banters, and most of the time his target is LeBron James.

Also read: “Jordan Poole and the Warriors snatched the Nuggets’ soul”: Kendrick Perkins gives STRONG yet weirdly appropriate statement during game-1 of first-round series

LeBron James and Stephen Curry aren’t the best anymore according to Richard Jefferson

The 2016 NBA champ with the Cleveland Cavaliers recently joined GQ on an episode of Actually Me. Jefferson went undercover on the Internet and responded to several questions on real comments from fans on Twitter, Instagram, Quora, Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok. Some of which were: –

Q. Who’s best in the NBA right now, LeBron or Steph?

A. Neither of those f*ckers are the best. There are guys that are far better than both of them. Maybe not ‘far’, but you would go Giannis, Jokic, and Embiid. It all depends on the season.

Q. Who’s a better player right now?

A. Well, look, LeBron James is still a force, but he’s been bawling, and his team keeps losing. So, these guys are old. These guys are dated. These guys are so like five years ago.

Also read: “LeBron James and the Cavaliers had more heart than Bulls in 2015”: Tristan Thompson claims Derrick Rose and company gave up around Games 2 and 3

These hilarious responses by Richard is the reason he’s beloved among most people in the basketball community, even though his expertise is not. Watch or read more of his fun and unfiltered comments on GQ.com.