“We don’t need LeBron James!”: Cleveland Cavaliers secure their first winning season without the King, since 1997-98

LeBron James is not the savior for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they record their first winning season without the King since 1997-98.

It’s a new dawn in Cleveland and this one comes without the Chosen One. In what is a first winning season since the departure of LeBron, the Cavs are looking good.

The all-star talents of Darius Garland, Jarett Allen, and rookie Evan Mobley are set to face their newest challenge, the playoffs.

This is the first time Cleveland looks promising and not just on paper. The youngsters are on a roll. Darius Garland had his 16th 20 point-10 assist game of the season. Only LBJ has more.

Darius Garland tonight: 25 PTS

12 AST

3 STL

5-10 3P It’s his 16th 20p/10a game of the season. Only LeBron has more in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/sDXnxHtxHj — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 29, 2022

A new era as the Cavs complete a winning season without LeBron James

The Cavs have never had a winning season without the King since 1997-98, which was 25 years ago. The franchise has been reliant on James’ excellence to get to where they are.

Since he left in 2018, the Cavs have struggled and this season they have emerged as a strong team.

Despite their wins, the Cavs are now on the back foot due to a series of mounting injuries.

How far can the Cavs go? Will their persisting injuries derail the team? We will know for sure when April around.

They are currently seeded 7th and sit one game behind the Raptors. As things stand they will be facing the 76ers in the first round.

The bigger picture though, is that this team is now free of the Ghost of LeBron James.