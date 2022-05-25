“LeBron James paid a $1.4 million bribe for a $845,000 Porsche 918 Spyder”: When Lakers’ star shelled out a huge amount after inking a 2-year, $85 million extension

Lakers superstar LeBron James shelled an extra $1.4 million to buy the exclusive Porsche 918 Spyder after winning the 2020 Championship

Back in 2020, the world was suffering through the COVID-19 Pandemic. People were losing their lives, their jobs, and their homes, and it was a dark time all around. However, for LeBron James and the ’19-20 Lakers, it was the best year of the decade.

Going into the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were the favorites to win, and they did just that. LeBron James led the way, with Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo providing him with crucial support. The Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and his short-staffed Heat in 6 games.

However, LeBron wasn’t very happy after winning the title. As we all know, the King loves his lavish celebrations, but due to the global pandemic, he couldn’t even have a parade for his victory. Instead of sitting and sulking about it, LeBron went and made a stupidly expensive decision.

LeBron James spent $2.2 million on a Porsche because he couldn’t celebrate his 2020 Championship

In order to find a way to celebrate his 4th ring, LeBron James set his eyes on one of the fastest cars in the world. LBJ wanted a Porsche 918 Spyder. The car goes 0-60 faster than your Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Bugattis. There was one problem though. Porsche stopped making the car, and all existing models were sold out.

In order to get one, LeBron literally had to bribe a person to sell theirs. A 918 Spyder usually cost $845,000 from the showroom. However, because of the limited quantity, the King had to spend almost triple the amount, just to secure his car. LBJ shelled a whopping $2.2 million to get his Spyder.

For LBJ, $2.2 million isn’t a huge deal but was unlike him to spend so much. The tipping point for the deal was when the Lakers offered James a 2-year, $85 million extension. Using that as the perfect excuse, King James brought his baby home.

He was spotted rocking the same on the streets of LA in December 2020.

LeBron James was spotted riding in his Porsche 918 Spyder on the highway 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ORYfeFQ1LH — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 7, 2020

People like us can just sit and be in awe of how NBA stars can manage to pull things like these, stuff we can only dream of.