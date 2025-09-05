mobile app bar

LeBron James Pours His Heart Out Over Sons Bronny And Bryce’s Influence In His Newest Nike Endeavor

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bronny and Bryce Maximus James (L), LeBron James(R)

Bronny and Bryce Maximus James (L), LeBron James(R)
Credit: USA Today Sports

As LeBron James enters his 23rd season, he’s tasked Nike with creating a 23rd signature shoe that encompasses the totality of his career. A celebration of close to a quarter century of excellence. At the heart of it all? A darn good shoe that he hopes lives up to his sons’ expectations.

Both Bronny and Bryce are deeply embroiled in competitive basketball. The former is LBJ’s teammate on the Lakers while the latter is currently an Arizona Wildcat. With them ushering in a new generation of hoopers, getting insights on the type of shoes they like along with what tech they need is crucial.

This is exactly what LeBron did. He consulted his boys for the 23, just as he did with the LeBron 20. In an interview with GQ, he spoke on the emotional and technical side of pushing out the LeBron 23 in relation to his sons.

“They have a lot of influence on my life, and they have a lot of influence on the next generation. And, obviously, what I’ve built over the last two decades-plus is inspiring the youth as well.”

LeBron’s line of kicks were always considered to be incredibly bulky, mainly used by power forwards and centers. To justify the usual $200+ price-point, Nike loaded his shoes with tech but in doing so, made a behemoth of a shoe that lighter guards, like his sons, had no interest in donning.

Then came the 20th shoe that revamped James’ entire line. Taking inspiration from Kobe’s hyper successful low-cut shoes, he created one of the best performing kicks of the decade.

He would go on to speak further about having his ear to the ground and listening to feedback whenever possible.

“We’re trying to just listen to them, on what they need, what they want, what they see, how they feel. You know, the game is evolving, and the footwear coincides with that.”

Along with catering to the younger generation, he’s also made sure to tell a story with this shoe if his. He’s divided it into three segments:

  • “The Chosen 1 Arrives”: 2002-2010
  • “Taking the Throne”: 2010-2018
  • “Long Live the King”: 2018-Present

Colorways and the marketing campaign will release in relation to these three themes. Many are calling this Bron’s ‘retirement tour’. With how magnanimous this shoe rollout is with him promoting it in China, coupled with it being his 23rd season, it feels like the perfect storm, much to NBA fans’ chagrin.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these