LeBron James Pours His Heart Out Over Sons Bronny And Bryce’s Influence In His Newest Nike Endeavor

As LeBron James enters his 23rd season, he’s tasked Nike with creating a 23rd signature shoe that encompasses the totality of his career. A celebration of close to a quarter century of excellence. At the heart of it all? A darn good shoe that he hopes lives up to his sons’ expectations.

Both Bronny and Bryce are deeply embroiled in competitive basketball. The former is LBJ’s teammate on the Lakers while the latter is currently an Arizona Wildcat. With them ushering in a new generation of hoopers, getting insights on the type of shoes they like along with what tech they need is crucial.

This is exactly what LeBron did. He consulted his boys for the 23, just as he did with the LeBron 20. In an interview with GQ, he spoke on the emotional and technical side of pushing out the LeBron 23 in relation to his sons.

“They have a lot of influence on my life, and they have a lot of influence on the next generation. And, obviously, what I’ve built over the last two decades-plus is inspiring the youth as well.”

LeBron’s line of kicks were always considered to be incredibly bulky, mainly used by power forwards and centers. To justify the usual $200+ price-point, Nike loaded his shoes with tech but in doing so, made a behemoth of a shoe that lighter guards, like his sons, had no interest in donning.

Then came the 20th shoe that revamped James’ entire line. Taking inspiration from Kobe’s hyper successful low-cut shoes, he created one of the best performing kicks of the decade.

He would go on to speak further about having his ear to the ground and listening to feedback whenever possible.

“We’re trying to just listen to them, on what they need, what they want, what they see, how they feel. You know, the game is evolving, and the footwear coincides with that.”

Along with catering to the younger generation, he’s also made sure to tell a story with this shoe if his. He’s divided it into three segments:

“The Chosen 1 Arrives”: 2002-2010

“Taking the Throne”: 2010-2018

“Long Live the King”: 2018-Present

Colorways and the marketing campaign will release in relation to these three themes. Many are calling this Bron’s ‘retirement tour’. With how magnanimous this shoe rollout is with him promoting it in China, coupled with it being his 23rd season, it feels like the perfect storm, much to NBA fans’ chagrin.