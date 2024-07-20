mobile app bar

LeBron James Proudly Highlights Son Bryce’s Big EYBL Play, Draymond Green Joins in

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

LeBron James’s youngest son, Bryce James is already 17 years old and he is looking more and more like an NBA prospect with each passing day. Recently, he came up with a massive highlight, perhaps his best ever. And what he did was so impressive that even Draymond Green couldn’t help but join LeBron James in celebrating the play. The Dubs star went as far as to break down exactly why he felt the play was so impactful.

During a Nike EYBL game, Bryce was seen switching onto a player going up for a dunk. In a situation where most would make a business decision and let the opposition have the two points, James went up strong against the offensive player.

The teenager swatted the ball right out of the opposition’s hands before letting him hear about it. The trash-talking after the monster block was just the icing on the cake.

 

Being the dialed in father that he is, LeBron James was always going to repost the highlight on his IG story. And sure enough, he did just that. King James posted several ‘pumped up’ emojis as his reaction to the play.

While James’s reaction to his son’s highlight was short and simple, Draymond Green elected to dive deep into the matter. Explaining exactly what he found so admirable about the play, the four-time NBA Champion said,

“Wow! This is impressive for 2 reasons… The block! And had he got dunked on it too would’ve been on Sportscenter… The lack of care or as one would say the f*%ks not given is what I like [shrug emoji]

Green is completely on the money with his take. The block by itself is a very good play. However, what makes it far more impressive is Bryce’s courage to do it despite the potential consequences of a poster slam.

Being a defensive specialist himself, Green likely loved watching James pull this off, from start to finish.

