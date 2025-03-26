LeBron James Pulls Out the Receipts on Dennis Rodman, Claims He Could Dominate Any Era

LeBron James has made waves across social media thanks to his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where the King broke his silence on several notable topics. James also took time to troll older players, including Dennis Rodman, for their recent doubts that he could survive in past eras of basketball.

Advertisement

When McAfee pointed out that James’ solid frame is suitable for any era, LeBron said he wouldn’t have had a problem dominating old school hoops. The 40-year-old thinks it’s humorous that former NBA legends claim he couldn’t compete when they were in their prime.

“Come on… I would be able to play in any era,” James said before directing his attention to the Hall of Famers who have criticized him. “It’s funny, you hear some of the older guys like, ‘LeBron James couldn’t play in this era.'”

He recalled a comment Rodman made about his body of work that has stuck with him. “I think I seen like Dennis Rodman say that one time. He was like, ‘LeBron James ain’t skilled enough. Not big enough, nah, doesn’t weigh enough, he’s not strong enough,'” James said with a stink face. “I’m like, ‘Okay.'”

LeBron trolls the older players who said he couldn’t play in their era “I would be able to play in any era.” ( @PatMcAfeeShow ) pic.twitter.com/lcz8Km6AGZ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 26, 2025

It’s ironic coming from Rodman, who was both undersized and not very skilled in most facets of the game. The 14-year veteran was smaller than LeBron, standing at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, and made a career for himself by doing the dirty work for contending teams.

With 22 seasons under his belt, there’s not much more James could do to prove these older legends wrong. He has silenced doubters throughout his career, proving that he can win a championship, lead a team, and prolong his tenure in the league.

LeBron James is confident in his longevity

LeBron turned 40 years old just three months ago, but the Lakers superstar is still feeling fresh as ever. While he obviously won’t be in the league by the time he’s pushing 50, James shared that he could play at a high level for another half decade if he desired.

“To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for about another – weird that I might say this – but about another five or seven years, if I wanted to,” James said. “But I’m not going to do that.”

Even with nothing left to prove, LeBron has continued to shut down anyone who still dares to denounce his greatness. James has responded to his detractors with another All-Star season and has proven another championship in Los Angeles is a real possibility this year.