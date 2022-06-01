“I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture 5 championships”: Stephen A. Smith claims GSW winning two of the next three titles 

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Golden State Warriors will win two titles in the next three seasons, with Stephen Curry eclipsing LeBron James with five rings.

After having a lackluster outing in the last two seasons, the Warriors are back in championship contention, making their 6th Finals appearance in the past 8-years. The Dubs are the majority favorites against the Celtics for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

With Stephen Curry being on the quest for his 4th title, there have been a lot of discussions around the former unanimous MVP replacing LeBron James as the face of the league. Nonetheless, Curry needs to add a Finals MVP to his decorated resume before this.

While speaking of championship windows, the Warriors are in a better position when compared to the LA Lakers. Coach Kerr and crew are in the midst of reviving the Warriors dynasty, while the purple and gold have numerous things to fix.

During a recent episode of First Take, analyst Stephen A. Smith boldly claimed that the Warriors will win two titles in the next three seasons, adding Curry will end up with more rings than King James in his career.

Stephen A. Smith predicts the longevity of GSW’s championship window.

It’s no secret that Smith has been gunning for the Dubs to win it all from the very beginning of the season. The ESPN analyst exhibits a lot of faith in Curry and co when it comes to their championship DNA, having revolutionalized the game.

During a recent episode of the popular show First Take, while discussing the championship window of the Warriors, Smith felt the Dubs had a lot left in the tank. The veteran analyst was at loggerheads with former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins.

“I’m willing to say the Golden State Warriors are winning two of the next three titles,” said Smith. “I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career, while LeBron is still stuck on four.”

According to Smith, Curry will surpass James in the no of championships. Given the current state of affairs within the Lakers, Smith does make a valid point. However, one cannot deny Curry has a lot of work to do, speaking of him eclipsing James.

Steph is yet to win a Finals MVP, while James has four. There is a lot of pressure on Curry going into the Finals, considering his history of coming up short on the grandest stage of them all.