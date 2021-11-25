“Anthony Edwards would never!!!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as LaMelo Ball hilariously blows a wide open self alley-oop against the Orlando Magic

NBA Twitter erupts as LaMelo Ball misses an open self-alley oop, making himself a top contender for this week’s Shaqtin’ a Fool.

LaMelo Ball has always been one who isn’t afraid of the spotlight. As a result, he tries to make plays that make a highlight reel. Usually, it’s in the form of flashy passes, or crazy threes from distance. However, this time, it was something different, and it’s safe to say, it didn’t pan out quite the way LaMelo would have wanted it to.

The young star was off to a hot start against the Orlando Magic, scoring 10 points in the first quarter itself. As a result, the 20-year-old was feeling himself but may have gotten a bit too cocky this time around.

After receiving a long pass with nobody in front of him, the youngster passed up an easy bucket in an attempt to make the highlight reel with a self alley-oop off the backboard but failed miserably. Check out the clip here:

LaMelo smoked this oop to himself 😅 @shaqtin pic.twitter.com/wZeiTbuCgY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2021

What makes the missed dunk is that the game was hanging in the balance, with it being only a 2-point game. In fact, coach James Borrego was not happy with the former Rookie of the Year’s decision of passing up the easy bucket, subbing him for Terry Rozier immediately.

NBA Twitter explodes as LaMelo Ball blows alley-oop to himself.

LaMelo Ball has always been a flashy player while having a good feel for the game. However, his athleticism hasn’t always been his strong suit. The same was in full display in a game against the Orlando Magic.

His missed dunk sent NBA Twitter into an absolute frenzy, with many even saying that his fellow sophomore player Anthony Edwards would never miss such a dunk. Check out a few reactions here:

In a 2 point game? You’ve got to be f’ing kidding me. Should be benched for that — Dane Mosher (@___daner) November 25, 2021

This ain’t chino hills Buddy — AK 98’s Burner (10-7) (5-5) (@KulbokasBurner) November 25, 2021

He did that and coach immediately pointed to the sub — Kyle (2-8) (3-16) (@thezachattack_2) November 25, 2021

Maybe LaMelo Ball should stick throwing the pass for the alley-oop, as opposed to finishing it. Or maybe, he could ask his teammate Miles Bridges for help on how to an alley-oop in style.