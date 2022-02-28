“Unlike LeBron James, Luka Doncic was not afraid to get fouled!”: Skip Bayless finds a way to call out the Lakers superstar after Mavericks bounce back from a 21-point deficit against Warriors

In Dallas Mavericks’ incredible comeback win against Warriors, Skip Bayless somehow managed to take shots at LeBron James.

Dallas Mavericks have had the wildest wins over Golden State Warriors this season. They currently lead the season series 2-1 and ended Golden State’s 62-game win streak when leading by 20+ points.

Interestingly, the loss GSW suffered earlier this season and tonight have something in common. In both games, Dallas Mavericks have restricted Warriors to 15 and under in the final quarter.

It’s always the Golden State Warriors on the receiving end when teams make unimaginable comebacks. Be it Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 finals, LA Clippers in Game 2 of 2019 playoffs, or the Mavericks tonight.

Stephen Curry and co were in a scoring drought for nearly 8 minutes and let the Mavs outscore them by 20 points in the fourth quarter. The 2x MVP’s scoring woes continued but he assumed the traditional PG role tonight.

Skip Bayless doesn’t miss an opportunity to roast LeBron James’ free throws

Luka Doncic was not having a good game until the first half. Warriors capitalized on it to build a double-digit lead. However, Doncic capped off the huge win with a 33-point outburst.

NBA Analyst Skip Bayless saw this as an opportunity to call out LeBron James, who had nothing to do with the game. He took shots at Luka and the Lakers superstar in one tweet.

He’s been on LeBron’s back for poor free-throw shooting this season. While it’s true that the King shies away from clutch time FTs this Warriors-Mavs game had nothing to do with it. Instead Skip referenced the Warriors-Lakers game before the All-Star break, where LeBron James missed clutch free-throws, which could’ve won the Lakers the game.

Luka is an even worse free throw shooter than LeBron this season, yet at Golden State, Luka was not afraid to keep running TOWARD the in-bounds passer, demanding the ball, getting fouled, make the closing free throws. Unlike the King. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2022

Luka Doncic is a 73.5% free-throw shooter. For an MVP-caliber player like him, this is a huge weakness. But tonight, he proved that he can make them when it counts. Warriors fouled him thrice with 20 seconds left and the Mavericks superstar made 5 out of the 6 to ensure the W.

