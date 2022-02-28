Basketball

“Unlike LeBron James, Luka Doncic was not afraid to get fouled!”: Skip Bayless finds a way to call out the Lakers superstar after Mavericks bounce back from a 21-point deficit against Warriors

"Unlike LeBron James, Luka Doncic was not afraid to get fouled!": Skip Bayless finds a way to call out the Lakers superstar after Mavericks bounce back from a 21-point deficit against Warriors
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“Either I’m not 6’10 or Shaq is not 7’1, someone’s lying!”: Shareef O’Neal calls out his father for potentially lying about his 7-footer status
Next Article
“There’s going to be some tough calls": Pat Cummins opens up about selecting the playing 11 for the first test against Pakistan
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are competing for the most turnovers!": Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers' stars on their careless attitude against the Pelicans
“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are competing for the most turnovers!”: Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers’ stars on their careless attitude against the Pelicans

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James and Russell Westbrook amidst a nightmare performance…